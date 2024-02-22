Travis Scott launches exclusive Nike Sharkidon "Beechtree" baseball cleats at Cactus Jack HBCU Classic

In preparation for his yearly Cactus Jack HBCU Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, rapper Travis Scott unveiled the Travis Scott x Nike Sharkidon sneakers in the “Beechtree” colorway. The rapper stepped out of the Astros dugout wearing the sneakers ahead of his introduction to start off the four-day events.

In addition to the exclusive Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Cleats, the Sharkidon sneakers represent another Nike partnership for the event, which is organised by Travis Scott's charity organisation. All revenues from the three-day event in Houston are donated to charitable causes.

Alternatively referred to as the Nike Shark-A-Don, it features chocolate brown tones to contrast with tan shades on different sections. The sides sport Swoosh branding, while the red lining and laces give them some colour.

The Cactus Jack HBCU Classic-specific cleats, which draw inspiration from the Nike Zoom Spiridon, provide a familiar and comfortable midsole form that enhances grip and traction when running on the field or in between the bases.

Photographs of the sneakers in detail revealed a pattern similar to the Spiridon, with a brown base, tan overlays, and pink lining and laces.

Two of the most eagerly awaited new La Flame silhouettes this year are the Jordan Jumpman Jack and the Travis Scott x Nike Sharkidon. The Jordan Jumpan Jack was treated to an early surprise release during the Grammy Awards in January 2024.

Stars Galore at the Cactus Jack HBCU Classic, hosted by Travis Scott's philanthropic foundation

Numerous notable personalities from diverse fields participated in the HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic. Among the notable attendees, as mentioned in a press release, were Teyana Taylor, Ne-Yo, Metro Boomin, Amber Rose, Swae Lee, Stefon Diggs, Anthony Mackie, DeAndre Hopkins, Cuban sligger Jose and his daughter Josie Canseco, Ken Griffey Jr., and CC Sabathia, amongst many others.

There were an array of Houston Astros ballplayers (both former and current) who took part in the events. Some notable ballplayers were third baseman Alex Bregman, shortstop Jeremy Pena, RF Kyle Tucker, Mauricio Dubon, and former OF Michael Brantley.

The three-day Cactus Jack HBCU Classic began with a softball game at Minute Maid Park. The events included a home run derby and a celebrity softball classic game, amongst others. Travis Scott's family was recognised for their efforts for HBCUs and universities with a proclamation from the Houston NAACP branch and the HBCU Vanguard Award on the field before the first pitch of the softball game.

