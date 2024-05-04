Trea Turner injury update: Phillies place All-Star shortstop on 10-day IL ahead of clash with Giants

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner has been sidelined due to a left hamstring strain. The team announced his inclusion in the 10-day injured list ahead of their second game against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

To fill in for Turner, the Phillies have called Kody Clemens, an infielder from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

“Prior to tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants, the Phillies placed SS Trea Turner on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, the club recalled INF Kody Clemens from Lehigh Valley (AAA).” - @Phillies

Trea Turner sustained the injury on Friday. He went 3-for-2, scoring a run and a steal before getting injured in the fourth inning. Giants catcher Tom Murphy lost a ball from Jordan Hicks, which allowed Turner to run for home.

Hicks covered the home plate and had a brief clash with Turner. But Hicks failed to tag him, resulting in the Phillies scoring 4-2. That encounter caused Turner's injury, and he was replaced by Edmundo Sosa in the fifth inning.

“I just felt like they were far from home plate,” Turner said, via MLB.com. “I thought it would have taken a great play to get me out.”

“I saw him rounding third, and I was like, ‘Let’s go,’” said Giants ace Jordan Hicks. “Just a tough throw. I tried to turn my body and make the play. I thought I got him. I guess good heads-up play by him."

Trea Turner was having a great season with a .343/.392/.460 stat line. In 33 games, he contributed nine RBIs, 27 runs and two home runs while maintaining a .852 OPS. His mid-season departure is a big blow for the team.

Trea Turner despises getting hurt

Trea Turner once suffered a right hamstring injury in 2017 while playing for the Washington Nationals. Last year, he played consistently for the Phillies, taking part in 155 games and three series in the postseason.

Turner dislikes getting injured, perhaps for the staff's sake.

He said, via MLB.com:

“I hate being hurt, I hate being hurt. I promise you it's not going to be fun for the training staff because I just wear them out. They'll want me on the field more than I want to be on the field sadly.”

After a close 4-3 win, the Phillies took the lead in the home series against the Giants. As of today, they are the NL East leaders with a 22-11 record, followed by the Atlanta Braves (20-10).

The team will focus on maintaining its hot campaign but without Trea Turner on their side.

