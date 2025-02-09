Trea Turner's wife Kristen drops 3-word reaction to Phillies SS's sweet moment with sons Beckham & Tatum in backyard

It won’t be long before baseball families adjust to a tougher schedule, including Trea Turner's family. The Philadelphia Phillies shortstop will soon be seen hitting in Spring Training, but before that, he's making the most of his downtime with his two sons, Beckham and Tatum.

On Saturday, Turner's wife Kristen captured the father enjoying time with his sons in their backyard. In the heartwarming snapshot, Turner is casually watering the yard with a garden hose as Beckham, wearing only underwear, gleefully runs toward him. Kristen captioned the story with just three words:

"The best days"

Kristen's Instagram story

Trea Turner and Kristen expecting a baby girl this summer

Trea Turner will soon have more than his two boys to play with next offseason. The Phillies shortstop is set to father to a girl, who is expected to arrive this summer.

On Jan. 27, Kristen took to Instagram to share a maternity photoshoot with Beckham and Tatum, along with her baby bump. She captioned the post:

"Baby girl we are so ready for you 🩷"

In the photos, the boys wore matching outfits — white shirts with blue denim jeans — while their mother stunned in an all-black outfit. The pictures also showed Beckham and Tatum placing their hands on Kristen's belly, adoring the little girl on the way.

Earlier, during Christmas, a holiday both Turner boys love, Kristen captured them in coordinated outfits alongside Santa Claus and a Christmas tree in the background. The post also featured some of the festive treats the family enjoyed.

"The BEST time of the year 🎄🎅🏼 So much fun making memories and new traditions with our grinch loving boys. Seeing the joy of the holidays through their eyes is just the best! Merry Christmas ♥️" she wrote in the caption.

It seems like Trea Turner’s family had a blast this offseason after the Phillies’ disappointing NLDS exit against the New York Mets in 2024. They hope to exact revenge on their division rivals in the upcoming 2025 season.

