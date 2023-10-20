Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner had words of motivation after Philadelphia lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the NLCS by a narrow margin of one run. The Diamondbacks walked it off in the bottom of the ninth to mark their first win of the NLCS.

Trea Turner said:

"We've done it all year, so just another day."

"The Phillies' lineup hadn't had a night this quiet in over a month, and the bats will have to regroup quickly after being shut down in Game 3 of the NLCS" - NBCSPhilly

"Just have to dust yourself off and come back tomorrow, and that's what this team does" - Rob Thomson

"We're here at their place. They played a really good game today. Both sides, good defense, good pitching, just got to move on as quickly as possible" - Bryce Harper after last night's loss

MLB fans could be quickly calling out a possible momentum shift in the NLCS after Arizona's win last night. There aren't many teams that get through the NLDS and the Wild Card series without having the fortitude to withstand any challenges from their opponents.

"The Phillies lineup has been red-hot. Luckily for the @Dbacks, Brandon Pfaadt was ice cold" - MLB

In the past couple of seasons, the Phillies have defeated two Braves squads with 100 wins: the division champion St. Louis Cardinals (2022), the Miami Marlins, and an underdog team. After a major splurge in the last offseason and getting the likes of Trea Turner, success was inevitable.

The Phillies gain from having two ace-caliber pitchers in the form of Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. Moreover, Nola and Wheeler have combined to throw 47% of the innings this postseason for the Phillies.

"Starting pitching matchup between #Phillies and Arizona for the pivotal Game 4 of the #NLCStat Chase Field says Cristopher Sanchez vs Joe Mantiply, but don't be fooled. This is a bullpen game for both squads. Topper will be ecstatic to get a strong 3-4 from Sanchez" - PhilliesBell

Trea Turner and the Phillies will look to counter in Game 4 of the NLCS

The NLCS Game 4 could be the most tumultuous game ever. It would be surprising if any Phillies batter saw a pitcher more than once. Both the D-backs and the Phillies are set to play a bullpen game. The top of the batting order, including Trea Turner, will look to hit Mantiply from the onset.

Sanchez pitched well down the stretch of a strong regular season, but he hasn't pitched since September 30. So how far into Game 4 he can go is uncertain. There isn't always a lot of offense in games between opposing bullpens, but there is usually a lot of pitching changes and strategy discussion involved to win these important MLB postseason games.