Trevor Bauer breaks the internet with bold claim that he'd "steamroll" MLB hitters

Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer has whipped up a storm omline after claiming that he's the best pitcher in the world and that major league hitters are no match for him.

The 34-year-old spent 10 seasons in the major leagues before sexual assault allegations in 2021 led to an investigation, which eventually ended in a suspension. He hasn't returned to the MLB since then, playing in the NPB and LMB instead. Bauer took to social media to make some controversial comments:

"There are like 20 hitters on the planet that are true competition for me. Id steamroll the rest of them.

"I’m the second most popular player and the most knowledgeable pitcher on the planet. I’m also a top 10 pitcher on the planet and willing to play for $0. That’s minimum $50M value per year that you’d get for $0. But, someone very obviously lied about me one time so, I can’t go back to work. The absurdity of this situation is off the charts.

The post has garnered over 18 million views

Trevor Bauer started his MLB career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 and went on to play for the Indians and the Reds before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021. During his time in the US, there's no doubt that he became one of the best pitchers in the country, winning the NL Cy Young in 2020.

Bauer has since played in Japan's NPB in 2023 and n Mexico's LMB last season. He also claims that he's the second most popular baseball player on the planet, second only to Shohei Ohtani.

While it's true that he may have a bigger global presence after his time playing abroad, not many have bought into his bold claims. One wrote:

"Those 20 players have combined for 547 earned runs over your MLB career That’s a lot of damage done by 20 guys, especially considering at least 9 teams have zero of them."

Another wrote:

"You can't even strikeout"

One fan posted:

"I’m indifferent about all of the Bauer drama, but I find comments like this amusing. If you really were “that” good, you wouldn’t have to comment this about yourself. This comment alone answers the question of why no MLB team has picked him up yet. Nobody wants an arrogant teammate."

Trevor Bauer signs with Yokohama DeNA BayStars for his second stint in the NPB

After Trevor Bauer was suspended by the MLB and subsequently released by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the pitcher went on to join the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in 2023. In his first season, he recorded a 2.76 ERA with 130 strikeouts over 130 2/3 innings.

In 2024, Trevor Bauer joined the Diablos Rojos del Mexico in the LMB, where he put in some standout performances. While he reportedly had talks with several MLB teams in November to discuss a possible return, nothing worked out. Now, he has returned for a second stint with the BayStars in the NPB.

