Trevor Bauer is not only a really good pitcher, but he's also quite a good pitchman. The former NL Cy Young Award winner, who is currently playing for the Yokohama DeNA Baystars in the NPB, the Japanese Baseball League, showed off both skills while touting his glove on social media on Sunday.
Alongside baseball, Bauer also pursues a number of other ventures, such as content creation. Currently, the ace boasts over a million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and over 820,000 on Instagram, regularly uploading both short and long-form content related to baseball on both platforms.
Apart from social media, Trevor Bauer has also tried his hand at manufacturing his own sporting goods, such as a baseball glove, under his "Bauer Outage" brand.
On Sunday, the 34-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to cleverly advertise one of his gloves, "Breeze." In order to show fans the glove was definitely up to the task, Bauer posted a clip from a recent game, where he successfully escaped "almost certain death," instinctively catching a sharply hit ball as it zoomed just past his head.
"Not sure a pitcher could ask for more out of their glove. Not only does Breeze look great, he’ll save you from almost certain death. What a great friend!" Trevor Bauer captioned his post
Trevor Bauer gives fans a closer look at one of his newest custom-made gloves
On Tuesday, April 22, Trevor Bauer took to X (formerly Twitter) to advertise one of his custom-made gloves, known as 'Kaiju'.
"It's got the TB sword logo. You've got the sword with the hilt being the B. You've got the Bauer Outage logo right here, of course. Also on the inside, we have this little guy... This is Japanese kip, so when I put my hand in it, it's so comfortable. Same deep pocket to hide my pitch grips in there," Bauer said
Further, Bauer talked about how the 'special edition' gloves were extremely limited in number, with only 31 units having been created.
"The thing that's most important about this glove, it's a special edition. There's only 31 of these gloves out there because I have glove number 0 of 30, you'll be able to get glove 1-30 if you want. Special edition, they will never be made again," Trevor Bauer continued.
It appears Bauer's high-quality gear is bringing out his best on the field as well. The ace was in action against the Hiroshima Toyo Carp on Sunday. He pitched eight innings, while striking out 10 batters and allowing only two hits and a single earned run.
With the help of his outstanding work, the Yokohama DeNA Baystars were able to record a hugely important 2-1 win.