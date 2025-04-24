Trevor Bauer gets emotional recalling the start of his YouTube journey after surpassing 1 million subscribers 

After making his MLB debut in June 2012, Trevor Bauer enjoyed plenty of success at the top level, earning an All-Star selection and NL Cy Young award. For his major league career, Bauer had an 83-69 record, with a 3.79 ERA and 1,416 strikeouts.

Ad

Despite his undoubted quality on the mound, off-the-field issues led to Bauer's time in MLB abruptly ending. Facing lengthy suspensions due to sexual assault allegations, he was ultimately released by his team, the LA Dodgers, in January 2023.

Bauer has since explored opportunities abroad, spending last season playing for the Diablos Rojos del Mexico. He is currently on the books of reigning Japan Series winners, the Yokohama DeNA Baystars.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Apart from pursuing the sport professionally, Bauer also creates baseball-related content on social media. He started uploading videos on YouTube in 2011, and Bauer is one of the genre's leading creators, surpassing one million subscribers on Wednesday. Posting on X shortly after reaching the milestone, he emotionally looked back at his journey.

Ad

Trending

"I started YouTube in 2011 to entertain and inspire baseball fans around the world, but I never imagined a million people would come on the journey with me. So to all of you, a heartfelt thank you. I hope it’s been as rewarding for you so far as it has been for me!" Bauer tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trevor Bauer walks fans through his quality first start for the Baystars

Along with uploading videos on YouTube, Trevor Bauer also posts content to Instagram, where he is followed by over 818,000 fans.

On Wednesday, the ace posted a video where he walked fans through his first start of the season, against the Chunichi Dragons.

"One of My BEST Starts in Japan 🙌," Bauer captioned.

Ad

Ad

Looking to hit the ground running in his second stint with the Baystars, Bauer oozed quality on the mound. Pitching six innings, he allowed six hits and only a single earned run, striking out eight batters.

However, despite Bauer's best efforts, the Baystars are at the bottom of the Central League and have their work cut out for them if they want to make it to the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More