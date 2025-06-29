Trevor Bauer admits feeling ‘completely lost’ as frustration and depression mount amid ongoing slump

After controversy off the field effectively called time on his MLB career, former Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer has tried his hand at playing the game he loves abroad, most notably in the Nippon Professional Baseball league (Japan) and Mexican Baseball League (Mexico).

Ad

Having enjoyed a great season with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico in 2024, Bauer headed back to Japan for his second stint with the Yokohama DeNa Baystars. Though his 2025 season started quite well with the defending Japan Series champions, Bauer has stumbled as of late.

As a pitcher renowned for his stuff, it appears whatever Bauer is trying now is failing, allowing 19 runs in the last 20.1 innings he has pitched. The most worrying issue, though, is that Bauer himself appears to be at a loss for what exactly he's doing wrong.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Speaking to insider Jason Coskrey of the Japan Times after his latest appearance on Saturday, Trevor Bauer spoke on the struggles he's been going through.

"It's a mixture of frustration and depression. Everything I've tried has been unsuccessful. So I don’t know." Bauer said. "I have five elite pitches. When I throw them in the zone, they hit like .400 on balls in play. I lead the Central League in strikeouts, but I’ve given up the most hits and the most runs."

Ad

"I don’t know how to rationalize those two things. I have elite swing-and-miss stuff, but every time I throw it in the zone, it gets hit. I don’t know what else to [do], I’m completely lost, to be honest." Bauer added

Expand Tweet

Ad

Things reportedly go from bad to worse for Trevor Bauer as he gets dropped from Baystars' NPB squad after tough outing

Most recently, Trevor Bauer took the mound as his Yokohama Baystars faced off against the Yomiuri Giants at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday. The Baystars, currently fourth in the Central League, took on the team directly above them in the standings. This was a game they would have wanted to win to close the gap.

Ad

Unfortunately, Trevor Bauer's recent struggles continued, as the former Dodgers star gave up five earned runs in 5.1 innings, which ultimately proved to be the difference between the two teams on the day.

Just after he was taken out of the game, however, the 34-year-old reportedly reacted angrily towards his pitching coach Shinji Ohhara, which has now led to him being dropped from the Baystars' major league roster.

Expand Tweet

As of now, Trevor Bauer also has the highest ERA of any starter in the NPB this season, with 4.13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More