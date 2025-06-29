Trevor Bauer admits feeling ‘completely lost’ as frustration and depression mount amid ongoing slump

After controversy off the field effectively called time on his MLB career, former Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer has tried his hand at playing the game he loves abroad, most notably in the Nippon Professional Baseball league (Japan) and Mexican Baseball League (Mexico).
Having enjoyed a great season with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico in 2024, Bauer headed back to Japan for his second stint with the Yokohama DeNa Baystars. Though his 2025 season started quite well with the defending Japan Series champions, Bauer has stumbled as of late.
As a pitcher renowned for his stuff, it appears whatever Bauer is trying now is failing, allowing 19 runs in the last 20.1 innings he has pitched. The most worrying issue, though, is that Bauer himself appears to be at a loss for what exactly he's doing wrong.
Speaking to insider Jason Coskrey of the Japan Times after his latest appearance on Saturday, Trevor Bauer spoke on the struggles he's been going through.
"It's a mixture of frustration and depression. Everything I've tried has been unsuccessful. So I don’t know." Bauer said. "I have five elite pitches. When I throw them in the zone, they hit like .400 on balls in play. I lead the Central League in strikeouts, but I’ve given up the most hits and the most runs."
"I don’t know how to rationalize those two things. I have elite swing-and-miss stuff, but every time I throw it in the zone, it gets hit. I don’t know what else to [do], I’m completely lost, to be honest." Bauer added
Things reportedly go from bad to worse for Trevor Bauer as he gets dropped from Baystars' NPB squad after tough outing
Most recently, Trevor Bauer took the mound as his Yokohama Baystars faced off against the Yomiuri Giants at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday. The Baystars, currently fourth in the Central League, took on the team directly above them in the standings. This was a game they would have wanted to win to close the gap.
Unfortunately, Trevor Bauer's recent struggles continued, as the former Dodgers star gave up five earned runs in 5.1 innings, which ultimately proved to be the difference between the two teams on the day.
Just after he was taken out of the game, however, the 34-year-old reportedly reacted angrily towards his pitching coach Shinji Ohhara, which has now led to him being dropped from the Baystars' major league roster.
As of now, Trevor Bauer also has the highest ERA of any starter in the NPB this season, with 4.13.