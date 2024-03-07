Trevor Bauer News: Former All-Star pitcher reportedly set to pitch against Dodgers minor leaguers

Despite not getting any noticeable interest from MLB teams, Trevor Bauer continues to strive for a return and will now pitch three innings against the LA Dodgers (his former team) minor league team on Sunday, per Yuki Yamada of Sankei Sports.

"Pitcher Trevor #バウアー , who was on the team last season #ＤｅＮＡ will pitch in a live game against Dodgers minor league players on March 10th (11th Japan time). Scheduled for 3 innings. He plans to participate as a member of a Japanese travel team called Asian Breeze," Yamada posted. [Google translation used].

Bauer will be pitching as part of a traveling team called Asian Breeze, which includes mostly Japanese players and some local and minor league players from the last two springs in Arizona.

According to reports, the team asked Bauer if he could play for them, to which Bauer obliged.

Interestingly, Trevor Bauer played for the Yokohama DeNa Bay Stars in Japan last year. The pitcher went 10-4 for an ERA of 2.76 across 19 games. Per Larry Brown Sports, Bauer may end up playing the 2024 season with the Bay Stars again.

Mookie Betts vouched for Trevor Bauer to get signed

The former NL Cy Young winner last pitched in the majors in the 2021 season for the Dodgers before being placed on administrative leave due to assault allegations made against him. He was subsequently suspended for two seasons (later reduced on appeal), a penalty he has served and he is now eligible to play in majors.

At the conclusion of the 2023 season, Dodgers' leadoff hitter Mookie Betts vouched for Bauer to get signed this offseason.

“My experience with Bauer is not anything remotely close to what everyone else’s experience is. I love him. I think he’s an awesome guy. The personal things? I have no control. I have no say. Obviously, nothing ever came from it,” Betts told the Los Angeles Times.

“He’s an awesome pitcher. He’s a great guy, somebody who wants to take the mound every fifth day. But, at the end of the day, I don’t make the decision. That’s a decision that’s not as simple as baseball."

However, Betts' backing didn't go a long way since teams weren't interested in onboarding the services of Trevor Bauer.

