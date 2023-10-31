Trevor Bauer continues to fight for his reputation and character, as the embattled pitcher hopes to work his way back to the MLB.

The former Cy Young Award winner has not pitched in the MLB since June 28, 2021, and is looking to not only return to the majors but also continue his fight to repair his damaged image from something which he continues to claim he never did.

Trevor Bauer received the longest ban in MLB history under the league's domestic violence policy. He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman allegedly in June 2021, which not only saw him suspended but eventually released by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Following his release from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bauer found himself without a club in the MLB, which sent him to play baseball in Japan. While in Japan, Bauer continued to fight for his innocence, which eventually came after the lawsuit against him was settled, with neither party having to pay the other.

Now, in the wake of Bauer's lawsuit being settled, other players have stepped up and vouched for the controversial pitcher. Bauer's former Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts has spoken up about the former All-Star, saying that he is not only is he a great pitcher, but also a great person.

From Trevor Bauer's perspective, he knows how Mookie Betts' comments could stir up controversy. The 32-year-old said of Betts' kind words:

"Well, well, well… the “anonymous sources” are going to hate this…Appreciate you brother @mookiebetts."

A look into Trevor Bauer's MLB career so far

A 10-year MLB veteran, Trevor Bauer was a mediocre starter through the beginning of his career until breaking out in 2020.

Prior to the 2020 season, Bauer had a 70-60 record with a 4.04 ERA. However, through 2020 and 2021, the star produced a 2.24 ERA with a 13-9 record.

His best year came in 2020, as Bauer posted a 5-4 record with a dazzling 1.73 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 73.0 innings, earning him the only Cy Young Award of his career. He currently owns a career record of 83-69 with a 3.79 ERA, along with 1,416 strikeouts.