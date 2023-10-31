Trevor Bauer is no longer on the Los Angeles Dodgers, but Mookie Betts still thinks of him fondly. The embattled and accused former Cy Young winner has not been with the Dodgers since 2021, the year after Betts arrived in town.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, Betts had nothing but good things to say about his former teammate:

“My experience with Bauer is not anything remotely close to what everyone else’s experience is. I love him. I think he’s an awesome guy. The personal things? I have no control. I have no say. Obviously, nothing ever came from it."

He also said, highlighting how good of a pitcher he was

“He’s an awesome pitcher. He’s a great guy, somebody who wants to take the mound every fifth day. But, at the end of the day, I don’t make the decision. That’s a decision that’s not as simple as baseball.”

Betts spent time at Game 3 of the World Series as a correspondent. He spent time interviewing players and of course, spoke to the media himself as a player. Naturally, Bauer came up.

Bauer recently settled out of court with his accuser, Lindsay Hill. That has sparked some controversy, with even Elon Musk getting involved with the alleged evidence issues.

While Betts was working the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers game, he was asked about it. He is hoping that MLB teams will sign him this offseason.

Will any MLB teams sign Trevor Bauer?

Trevor Bauer may finally have the lengthy sexual assault case behind him. After he settled out of court, he stated that he was relieved that it was over. Now, he can truly focus on nothing but baseball. Whether or not that will be in the MLB remains to be seen.

Trevor Bauer wants to come back to MLB

The Dodgers elected not to sign him back even after his suspension was over. The former Cincinnati Reds ace who won a Cy Young there was out of a job and he had to go over to Japan.

Even now, signing him would be an interesting move for any team. Bauer remains a controversial figure, even if the lawsuit is over with.