Trevor Bauer reveals what made his NPB inning vs Hiroshima the ‘unluckiest' of his career

Former MLB Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer broke down the "unluckiest" inning of his career against the NPB's Hiroshima Toyo Carp. The 34-year-old looked back and analyzed his May 9 start against the Central League squad.

Bauer gave up three runs against the Carp in the third inning of the contest in the most unexpected of ways. He first faced Sandro Fabian and gave up an broken bat RBI-double to the outfielder.

After what seemed to be an unlucky play, Trevor Bauer was then victimized in the following at-bat, at least in his own point-of-view. The former MLB All-Star then faced Shota Suekane. On a 2-2 count, Bauer painted a ball just below the zone which seemed like a strike with the help of his catcher. However, the home plate umpire thought otherwise then gave the call in favor of the batter.

"No excuses but what happened next might be the worst break of my entire season," said Bauer in the video. "The swing was 99 time out of 100 [is] a foul ball, but not time — it was a two-run shot.

With the count at 3-2, Suekane smashed a ball to left field that was barely a home run as it touched the pole and got the lucky bounce. What was supposed to be the second out of the inning materialized into a two-run bomb.

Fortunately for Bauer, his BayStars fought back as he clinched his second win in six starts as Yokohama edged out Hiroshima, 4-3. The ex-MLB hurler gave up three runs and a homer on eight base hits, one walk, and eight strikeouts in eight innings.

Trevor Bauer blasted in latest NPB start against Swallows

Just when Trevor Bauer thought he had a nightmare of an inning in his May 9 start against the Hiroshima Toyo Carp, it was nothing compared to his horrendous NPB start on May 16 against the Tokyo Yakult Swallows.

Bauer was pelted by the Swallows with six runs on seven base hits as Bauer was pulled from the game after six innings. The former MLB All-Star was rocked early on as Souma Uchiyama smashed a three-run bomb in the first frame.

In the fourth inning, Bauer gave up a solo blast to seven-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist Tetsuto Yamada. The second baseman finished the game with two hits and three RBIs in the game.

What seemed to be sure loss for Trevor Bauer was fortunately salvaged by the Yokohama DeNA BayStars after the squad scored the last five runs of the contest and put the Swallows away, 8-6.

