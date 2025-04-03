Trevor Bauer's accuser Lindsey Hill throws shade at White Sox over Mike Clevinger's employment 

While Trevor Bauer has been caught up in drama over the years, so has his former teammate, Mike Clevinger. Clevinger has been accused of being abusive to the women in his life and his child.

Lindsey Hill, the woman who accused Bauer of sexual assault, is not happy Clevinger still holds a job. He is currently a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox after signing with them over the winter.

Hill ripped the White Sox organization and Clevinger ahead of their Wednesday game against the Minnesota Twins. She threw shade at the righty for supposed neglected child support payments.

"Nice, your employee Mike Clevinger hasn't sent over his monthly child support for the 3 year old he physically neglects yet - can y'all make sure that's sent over before first pitch?" said Hill.

Hill later went on to accuse Clevinger of owing over $20,000 in court fees to his child's mother. This was met with some harsh replies, but she stated she was only sticking up for her friend.

MLB investigated claims in 2023 of Clevinger's alleged abuse. However, after voluntarily submitting to evaluations by treatment boards, he was not disciplined.

Mike Clevinger's accusations has Trevor Bauer's accuser fuming

In January 2023, Olivia Finestead posted a photo on Instagram with marks on her body. She alleged that Mike Clevinger abused her, throwing an iPad at her and strangling her.

Another accusation came out saying that he also threw chew or dip spit on his child. Lastly, he was also accused of illegal drug use.

The league then interviewed over 15 individuals, including Clevinger and Finestead. On top of that, they had access to phone records and were able to see text messages between the parties.

At the end of it all, Clevinger was not disciplined by the league. That is a decision that greatly frustrated Finestead.

After the decision, she came out and stated that multiple other women made similar allegations about Clevinger. However, there was no video to prove it, and that is a reason she believes he did not get in trouble.

The accusations have certainly made it harder for him to find a job. However, the former San Diego Padres pitcher has stuck with the White Sox over the last few years. Unlike his former teammate, Trevor Bauer, he still gets the privilege to stand on an MLB mound.

