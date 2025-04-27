Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba claps back at fan undermining Cy Young award winner's quality

Despite an abrupt end to his MLB career, starting pitcher Trevor Bauer enjoyed a productive decade in the big leagues, finishing with an 83-69 win/loss record, along with a 3.79 ERA and 1,416 total strikeouts.

Representing the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Cinicinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers during that time, Bauer earned himself an All-Star selection and an NL Cy Young award in 2018 and 2020 respectively.

Released by the Dodgers in January of 2023, after facing a lengthy suspension due to allegations of sexual assault, Bauer has gone to ply his trade abroad, playing the Diablos Rojos del Mexico of the LMB and most recently the Yokohama DeNA Baystars of the NPB, with the help of his agent, Rachel Luba, who signed Bauer to her agency in 2019.

Apart from working together, Bauer and Luba appear to be quite good friends outside of work. On Sunday, the agent was spotted defending Bauer on X , clapping back at a fan who appeared to be undermining the ace's quality.

As the fan in question claimed Bauer's pitches would 'get clobbered' by major league hitters, Rachel Luba responded, stating that a majority of his pitches were profiled as 'elite' by big league standards.

"4 of his 5 pitches profile as elite at the MLB level…but ok 😂" Rachel Luba posted in response to the aforementioned fan's tweet

Rachel Luba shouts out Trevor Bauer's dominant performance against the Hiroshima Toyo Carp

Facing the high-flying Hiroshima Toyo Carp on Sunday, Trevor Bauer put in one of his best NPB performances to date. Pitching eight innings, allowing only two hits, a single earned run and striking out 10 batters, Bauer helped his team to a crucial 2-1 win.

Shouting out Bauer's dominant performance, agent Rachel Luba posted a video compilation on Instagram of every single strikeout the ace recorded that afternoon.

"A dominant performance from @baueroutage: 8 IP, 1 R, 10 Ks, and a Win! ⚔️" Rachel Luba captioned her Instagram post

Currently sixth in the Central League, the Yokohama DeNa Baystars will need plenty more performances like this from Trevor Bauer in the coming months to keep their playoff hopes alive and defend their title.

