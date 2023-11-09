Trevor Bauer's agents meeting with MLB teams as pitcher hopes for a return to the Major League, per insider 

It's been years since we last saw former NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer on an MLB mound. He last played in 2021 for the LA Dodgers, who signed him to a three-year, $102 million contract prior to the season.

Bauer was fresh off a Cy Young-winning season with the Cincinnati Reds. But his destiny took a turn for the worse when he was accused of alleged sexual assault.

After Bauer's lawsuits were settled, he went on to play for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Nippon Professional Baseball. He was named to the NPB All-Star game and also earned the MVP in the month of June.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Bauer's agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, are meeting with teams to get Bauer back in the league.

With Yokohoma in NPB, Trevor Bauer went 10-4 with an ERA of 2.76, including a 1.97 ERA in his last 15 starts. Moreover, Heyman also mentioned that his fastball has ticked up 1 mph on average, hitting 99.3 mph.

It remains to be seen if anything materializes and if there are many MLB teams out there who can take him on their roster.

Assault allegations on Trevor Bauer

Bauer was placed on administrative leave by the league after a San Diego girl accused him of alleged assault in June 2021. The allegation included that the victim was sodomized without consent, punched in the face, and choked to the point of unconsciousness, as per reports.

Citing a lack of evidence, Trevor Bauer was not charged with criminal activity by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Thereafter, Trevor Bauer sued the woman for defamation, who then countersued the pitcher for alleged sexual battery.

However, both lawsuits were settled in 2023, allowing Bauer to move on. The righty even filed defamation lawsuits against Deadspin, The Athletic, Deadspin editor Chris Baud, and former Athletic reporter Molly Knight in March 2022. Later on, the said cases were dismissed by a federal judge in New York.