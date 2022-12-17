Trevor May signs with the A's: Breaking down the former Met's one-year contract with Oakland

The Oakland Athletics bullpen added a much-needed veteran arm to their stable after the club signed Trevor May to a new deal. The A's landed the eight-year veteran on a one-year/$7 million deal. The deal includes a $1 million signing bonus, as well as performance bonuses that could score May another $500,000.

Darren Meenan @DarrenJMeenan Tough to feel sorry for a guy who’s going to make $7m this year, but going from the Cohen owned Mets to the Athletics who’s ballpark is literally falling apart has gotta suck. Hope Trevor May has a solid first half and gets traded to a contender. All the best, buddy. Tough to feel sorry for a guy who’s going to make $7m this year, but going from the Cohen owned Mets to the Athletics who’s ballpark is literally falling apart has gotta suck. Hope Trevor May has a solid first half and gets traded to a contender. All the best, buddy.

The 33-year-old relief pitcher has now joined his third club after spending time with the Minnesota Twins and New York Mets.

The deal is a low-risk/high-reward deal for Oakland as May delivered a solid 2021 season for New York. In his first season in Queens, the relief pitcher threw 62.2 innings, finishing with a 7-3 record. He also posted a 3.59 ERA while racking up 83 strikeouts.

If May is able to return to form next season, he will be an intriguing target for contenders, and with Oakland still in a rebuilding phase, they will more than likely be happy to cash in on the veteran's arm.

Dev 🇬🇾 @Scluse_ 100% chance Trevor May is going to be traded to the Braves from the A’s at the trade deadline 100% chance Trevor May is going to be traded to the Braves from the A’s at the trade deadline

Which relief pitchers remain on the open market now that Trevor May has been signed?

There has been a free-agent frenzy over the past few weeks as players are flying off the open market. However, for teams looking to bolster their bullpens, there are quite a few intriguing veteran names still available on the market.

Several former superstar closers are still looking for new contracts, including World Series champions Aroldis Chapman, Craig Kimbrel, and Ken Giles. While they may not be the power pitchers they once were, they can still present fascinating possibilities.

