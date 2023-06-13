Trevor Story injury update: Expected return date and recovery timetable for Boston Red Sox's shortstop

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story is making progress in his recovery from an elbow injury that has sidelined him for the entire season so far. Story, who underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right elbow in January, has been rehabbing in Fort Myers, Florida. However, he has now joined the team at Fenway Park for their homestand, indicating that he is getting closer to returning to action.

While there is no concrete timetable for his return, Story remains optimistic about his progress. He has been working on his throwing program, gradually increasing the distance and intensity. Currently, he is stretched out to 120 feet and expects to progress to 130 or 135 feet next. He is listening to his body and being cautious, not rushing the process.

Could Trevor Story return to the field before August?

Trevor Story's ultimate goal is to return as the team's starting shortstop sometime in August. However, there is a possibility that he could return earlier as a DH in July. This would allow him to contribute to the team's offense while continuing to work on his defensive skills.

The Red Sox, who currently hold a 33-33 record, would benefit greatly from Story's return. As a two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger, Story brings a powerful bat, solid defense, and athleticism to the team. He signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox in 2022 and had a somewhat injury-plagued debut season with the team. However, when healthy, Story has shown his ability to make a significant impact on the field.

While Trevor Story's return date is not yet set, the Red Sox are patiently waiting for him to be back in the lineup. His presence would provide a boost to the team and increase their chances of making a playoff push. As the season progresses, the team will continue to monitor his recovery and make decisions based on his progress and readiness to play at his best.

