"Trevor Story is rancid" "Trevor Story confirmed absolute garbage" - Boston Red Sox fans are out of patience with high-priced off-season acquisition Trevor Story as struggles continue

Trevor Story signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Boston Red Sox this past off-season, and fans of the legendary franchise are already suffering buyer's remorse. Fans of the team thought he would be contributing at a higher level, but the shortstop has not lived up to his price tag so far.

With a Batting Average of .223 on the season and defensive struggles, Trevor Story has plenty of room to improve. Part of the frustration comes from the team's overall record, as they expected to be battling for the division crown with the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays, not fighting to get above .500 in June.

All of these factors have led the Boston Red Sox fanbase to turn on Trevor Story, and they refuse to do it quietly.

Jacoß @CallUpStuds Trevor Story is rancid btw

This fan shares a similar sentiment as the one above, and is likely becoming a popular opinion.

Alec Vigliatura @Alec_Vigliatura Trevor Story confirmed absolute garbage

Boston Red Sox fans have always worn their emotions on their sleeves, as can be seen by their expression of displeasure with Trevor Story.

The Boston Red Sox fanbase is one of the last ones you want to anger

It's a lonely feeling when fans turn on you.

Boston sports fans are the luckiest on the planet, with all of their teams across the MLB, NHL, NFL and NBA having won championships in recent memory, but fans still get angry when they feel a team or player is underperforming. Trevor Story is the latest example of this, but he will be far from the last.

This fan is rather rational in his critique, being frustrated with the hot and cold streaks the shortstop has gone through this season.

Ian Browne @IanMBrowne Hard to explain what is going on with Trevor Story right now at the plate. He went from ice cold to hottest hitter on the planet for a week and back to ice cold.

Some fans are less rational, having their minds already made up about the future of Trevor Story.

Bryon @bdh1563 TRADE TREVOR STORY RIGHT FUCKING NOW!!!! He is one of the biggest BUSTS IN BASEBALL HISTORY! I said what I said carry on! #RedSox

This fan also expressed frustrations about the slumping nature of Trevor Story's offensive game.

Daniel Smith @DanSmith_2000 @Jared_Carrabis Trevor story is either the absolute best hitter in the league or the absolute worst hitter. There is no middle. He couldn't hit in a little league game right now

This fan feels like the Trevor Story we see on the Boston Red Sox is not as good as the one they thought they were getting from the Colorado Rockies.

This fan is very calm in his approach and believes there is an easy fix available.

Sawx South @SawxSouth Trevor Story needs a day off. He's trying way too hard right now. Swinging at crap. Trying to catch balls outfielders should be catching. It's the definition of pressing.

This fan has an interesting theory, though it is hopefully incorrect for the sake of all involved.

The Boston Red Sox will have to fight hard to make the playoffs this season, and if Trevor Story continues at his current rate, we may not see them play games in October.

