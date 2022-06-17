"Trevor Story is rancid" "Trevor Story confirmed absolute garbage" - Boston Red Sox fans are out of patience with high-priced off-season acquisition Trevor Story as struggles continue

Trevor Story signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Boston Red Sox this past off-season, and fans of the legendary franchise are already suffering buyer's remorse. Fans of the team thought he would be contributing at a higher level, but the shortstop has not lived up to his price tag so far.
With a Batting Average of .223 on the season and defensive struggles, Trevor Story has plenty of room to improve. Part of the frustration comes from the team's overall record, as they expected to be battling for the division crown with the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays, not fighting to get above .500 in June.
All of these factors have led the Boston Red Sox fanbase to turn on Trevor Story, and they refuse to do it quietly.
The Boston Red Sox fanbase is one of the last ones you want to anger
Boston sports fans are the luckiest on the planet, with all of their teams across the MLB, NHL, NFL and NBA having won championships in recent memory, but fans still get angry when they feel a team or player is underperforming. Trevor Story is the latest example of this, but he will be far from the last.
The Boston Red Sox will have to fight hard to make the playoffs this season, and if Trevor Story continues at his current rate, we may not see them play games in October.