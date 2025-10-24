  • home icon
Trey Yesavage’s girlfriend Taylor Frick sends 1-word message ahead of Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series clash

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 24, 2025 04:05 GMT
MLB: World Series-Workouts - Source: Imagn
Trey Yesavage’s girlfriend Taylor Frick sends 1-word message ahead of Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series clash - Source: Imagn

There's a lot of excitement in the city of Toronto before World Series Game 1, where Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage will throw the first pitch to LA Dodgers leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani.

Ahead of the game on Friday, Yesavage's girlfriend, Taylor Frick, is pumped up. Her one-word reaction resonated the excitement of every Blue Jays fan as she wrote:

"LFGGG!!!" (short for "Let's F**king go."

Frick reposted a graphic of Trey Yesavage, who was announced as the starter for World Series Game 1.

Taylor&#039;s Instagram story
Taylor's Instagram story

Earlier, the Blue Jays rookie revealed that the first person he called up after learning that he would be the starting pitcher for World Series Game 1 was his girlfriend, Taylor Frick. He said:

“Got back to my hotel room. First call was to my girlfriend. Had to get a flight in line for her to come and see it. Second call was to my parents, had to let them know. Sleep last night was not easy.”
Trey Yesavage and Taylor Frick went public almost two years ago

Trey Yesavage and Taylor Frick made their relationship public through an Instagram post in December 2023. Since then, the couple has been sharing important moments of their relationship.

Earlier in October, Yesavage celebrated their anniversary with three photos of the couple along with an heartfelt caption. He wrote:

"Happy anniversary to the woman who completes me! You are my best friend. You know how to always put a smile on my face. You fill my life with love and I’m so thankful for you. You do so much behind the scenes for us that goes unnoticed but I see it. I love you more and more with every day that passes❤️."
Yesavage's girlfriend was born on January 24, 2002, in Eldersburg, Maryland. She went to East Carolina University, the same university where Yesavage played college baseball.

Now, Yesavage looks forward to giving his best on the mound against the high-profile Dodgers who boast some of the biggest names in baseball, including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Let's see if the rookie manages to pitch well against this trio of MVPs.

