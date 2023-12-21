"Triple Threat Ohtani" "Feed him Belal Muhammad, he sleeps that bum" - Hilarious clip of Shohei Ohtani doing MMA leaves MLB fans in splits

Shohei Ohtani is a man of many talents. That has been proven through his MLB career, as he's one of the game's best pitchers and best hitters as well. A whopping 99% of all players in the game's history have been one or the other but not both, but Ohtani is different.

Thanks to Pitching Ninja, a prominent baseball X account that showcases filthy pitches during the season, a new video has surfaced. It contains yet another impressive skill the two-way MLB phenom possesses.

The video showcases Ohtani practicing kickboxing, which is unrelated to baseball. It's one thing to be able to play both ways in a single sport. That's already very difficult and most athletes can't, but it's another thing entirely to foray outside that sport.

MLB fans continue to be impressed by the $700 million man who recently signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. When it's not his unprecedented baseball skills, it's something else. One tweeted:

"Shohei "Triple Threat" Ohtani"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Ohtani can truly do it all, which fans continue to learn every day.

Shohei Ohtani's insane contract breakdown

Shohei Ohtani has a very unique contract in the MLB.

Shohei Ohtani's many skills have led him to a record-setting 10-year, $700 million contract. The former Los Angeles Angels superstar set a US sports record, and it's difficult to imagine anyone breaking it in a very long time.

It's a very unique contract as well. The Dodgers are deferring $680 million of the deal, which is almost unprecedented. Most big contracts have some deferred money, but not so much.

However, it's not as crazy as it seems. The Dodgers pay Ohtani $2 million per season. They also have to put $44 million into an escrow account every year to eventually pay more to Ohtani.

While they've deferred the majority of the contract until after the deal ends, they aren't getting away with just $2 million per year alone for the superstar. It's more complicated and far less beneficial than that to LA.

