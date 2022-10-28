Brock Holt has announced his retirement from baseball after 10 seasons in the MLB, most notably with the Boston Red Sox. In his seven years with the team, he was made an All-Star and quickly became a fan favorite. Players like Holt won't make it to the Hall of Fame, but their contributions to the teams and cities they play for will never be forgotten.

Holt is hailed as being one of the best people in baseball, and his absence will be felt. Holt ended his career as a member of the Texas Rangers, but is celebrated and remembered the most by Red Sox fans. Jared Carrabis highlighted the best game of Holt's career, which came in a pivotal playoff series against the New York Yankees.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Brock Holt officially announced his retirement today. He’s forever a Red Sox legend for many reasons, this postseason cycle being one of them. But above all else, he’s just an awesome human being and I don’t think we’ve seen the last of him here in Boston. Brock Holt officially announced his retirement today. He’s forever a Red Sox legend for many reasons, this postseason cycle being one of them. But above all else, he’s just an awesome human being and I don’t think we’ve seen the last of him here in Boston. https://t.co/fBMrvabQi7

Nobody on Twitter had a bad word to say about Brock Holt, a testement of the high quality of his character. Few depth players like Holt would get this kind of response from fans based solely on their play on the field. It was his off-field actions and general positive presence that has earned him praise.

John Ruggiero @JohnR4949
Truly one of my favorites. He was the heart and soul of the Sox for quite some time. He loves Boston and Boston loves him. Not only was he great on the field, he was great off of it. He continues to do so much great work with @TheJimmyFund I hope to see him on @NESN very soon

Tom Kelly @THE_tomkelly
Lotta grit. First one in last one out. Played the game the right way

The postseason cycle he hit is the only time in history that that feat has been accomplished. Hitting for the cycle involves hitting a home run, a triple, a double and a single all in the same game. It is accomplished very rarely in the MLB, and each one is historic. However, Holt's stands alone in baseball and Boston Red Sox history.

Javier Aguilar Polo @HalfBloodPJP
Only postseason cycle in history as of the moment I'm posting this, an All Star and MLB champion. 🙌🏻⭐️

broke-you-la @311Creature
The ONLY cycle in Postseason history.

Despite his retirement as a player, fans in Boston hope he will remain affiliated with the organization. Many former players have gone on to find incredible success in the front office and coaching roles. Given his work ethic and likeability, it would make sense for Holt to pursue such a position with the Boston Red Sox.

Benjamín Rodríguez @BENJAROCA
@Jared_Carrabis He's retiring as an active player but I bet he'll continue tied to the Sox in some capacity

🅱🆄🅲🅺🆂🅲🅸🅴🅽🅲🅴 @buckscience
#BROCKSTAR!!! @BrockStar4Lyf, you sure made it easy to root for you! Best of luck!

Arthur Pricey @ArthurBiggun



Even better man.



Could have used him this past season imo.



And Joe Castglione’s commentary is just 🏻



Arthur Pricey @ArthurBiggun
Hell of a player.
Even better man.
Could have used him this past season imo.
And Joe Castglione's commentary is just 👌🏻
#Dirtywater

Brock Holt may be done playing, but his contributions to the baseball world might not yet be over.

The Boston Red Sox adding Brock Holt would improve fan morale after a tough season

Divisional Round - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Three

It is fair to say that the Red Sox did not live up to expectations in 2022. Instead of battling for the American League East crown, they found themselves in last place in the division. That big of a drop off from what fans were hoping for led to plenty of frustration.

Bringing in a fan favorite like Brock Holt to help right the ship in 2023 is an idea that is at least worth trying.

