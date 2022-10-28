Brock Holt has announced his retirement from baseball after 10 seasons in the MLB, most notably with the Boston Red Sox. In his seven years with the team, he was made an All-Star and quickly became a fan favorite. Players like Holt won't make it to the Hall of Fame, but their contributions to the teams and cities they play for will never be forgotten.
Holt is hailed as being one of the best people in baseball, and his absence will be felt. Holt ended his career as a member of the Texas Rangers, but is celebrated and remembered the most by Red Sox fans. Jared Carrabis highlighted the best game of Holt's career, which came in a pivotal playoff series against the New York Yankees.
Nobody on Twitter had a bad word to say about Brock Holt, a testement of the high quality of his character. Few depth players like Holt would get this kind of response from fans based solely on their play on the field. It was his off-field actions and general positive presence that has earned him praise.
The postseason cycle he hit is the only time in history that that feat has been accomplished. Hitting for the cycle involves hitting a home run, a triple, a double and a single all in the same game. It is accomplished very rarely in the MLB, and each one is historic. However, Holt's stands alone in baseball and Boston Red Sox history.
Despite his retirement as a player, fans in Boston hope he will remain affiliated with the organization. Many former players have gone on to find incredible success in the front office and coaching roles. Given his work ethic and likeability, it would make sense for Holt to pursue such a position with the Boston Red Sox.
Brock Holt may be done playing, but his contributions to the baseball world might not yet be over.
The Boston Red Sox adding Brock Holt would improve fan morale after a tough season
It is fair to say that the Red Sox did not live up to expectations in 2022. Instead of battling for the American League East crown, they found themselves in last place in the division. That big of a drop off from what fans were hoping for led to plenty of frustration.
Bringing in a fan favorite like Brock Holt to help right the ship in 2023 is an idea that is at least worth trying.