"Trust in one another, and seal your place in history" - Derek Jeter's motivational voiceover ignites passion in Michigan Wolverines' hype video

New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter chimed in celebration of the Michigan Wolverines, who recently won the college football national championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Jeter, who attended the game in person, had some words for the Wolverines' hype video, motivating and igniting passion among the players to seal their place in history.

Ahead of the championship game, Jeter asked the Michigan boys to focus on one objective and complete the unfinished business.

"The team, that's all it's ever been about," Jeter said. "For 373 days, you focused on one objective and together, you've stood on business unfinished with a one track mind. Trust in one another, and seal your place in history. It all comes down to this, one last job, unfinished."

Jeter is included in the impressive fanbase of the Wolverines. He took to X to celebrate Michigan's win over the Huskies in the championship game.

How are Derek Jeter and Michigan related?

The former Yankee grew up cheering for Michigan and signed a letter of intent to play college football for the program. However, he decided to turn pro instead after the Yankees had selected him sixth overall in the 1992 MLB draft.

Jeter admitted that it was a tough decision to decline the college to play in the big leagues. He disclosed an exchange that he had with then-coach Bill Freehan when he was contemplating his decision.

"Mr. Freehan, what should I do?" Jeter asked him."You've got to sign," Freehan said. "You're crazy if you don't."

However, it didn't materialize, but Derek Jeter remained a massive fan and even mentioned that he fell in love with the university while he was on the recruiting trip.

"I was a big University of Michigan fan, and I still am today," Jeter said. "When I really fell in love with Michigan was on my recruiting trip."

Derek Jeter may not have played for Michigan, but his gestures and actions clearly reflect his passion for the program.

