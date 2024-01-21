“Trying to get the best out of the group that we do have” - Red Sox's Trevor Story isn't bothering himself with team's quiet off-season so far

Boston Red Sox slugger Trevor Story spoke to reporters last week at the team's annual Winter Weekend event. He expressed his excitement about the upcoming MLB season. While the right-handed shortstop signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Boston side in March 2022, his time there has been blighted by injuries. Having missed out on the majority of the past two seasons, Story spoke about his eagerness to start the new season in good health and without injury.

Trevor Story was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 2011 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2016. He has since established himself as a capable slugger and shortstop, winning two Silver Slugger awards and making two All-Star appearances. He also finished as the NL stolen base leader in 2020.

However, Story saw his numbers gradually decline in his later years with the Rockies and chose free agency at the end of the 2021 season. He then signed with the Boston Red Sox. He has been restricted to 94 games in 2022 and only 43 in 2023. However, he has been a strong presence in the clubhouse and in an increasingly younger roster, he is ready to take on a veteran leader's role next season.

While Trevor Story is eager to take on added responsibilities, there have been very additions made by the front office over the offseason. When asked about the lack of offseason moves, he said:

“We try not to put energy and time into stuff that we don't have our hands on. That's hard to do. But you try to really focus on, what can I do? Who can I help to kind of elevate? Those are the types of things that we're working on and trying to get the best out of the group that we do have."

Trevor Story opens up about support from Red Sox teammate during rehab

As Trevor Story gears up to be player that the Boston Red Sox had signed him to be in 2022, he has opened up about what he learned from former teammate Cris Sale during his rehab:

"You’ll be able to come back and you’ll be able to make the throws you need to make, but a year out, you’ll find the power back in your throws and in the swing as well."

This is apparently what the pitcher and former teammate said to Story during his rehabilitation after surgery last year. Sale has since been traded to the Atlanta Braves. However, his words serve to inspire Story as he looks to revive his MLB career.

