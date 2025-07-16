Twins president defends decision to stick with Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, and Royce Lewis in spite of frequent injuries

Derek Falvey, the president of baseball operations for the Minnesota Twins, recently explained why Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, and Royce Lewis are important in the long run. The three players can tilt the outcome of any match in their team's favor.

Although that has happened quite a few times over the years, the trio's poor luck with injuries has often left fans and experts frustrated. Thus, rumored trades have often linked Correa, Buxton, and Lewis away from Target Field.

However, on Wednesday's episode of "The Show", Falvey spoke about the potential upside of holding on to the three players.

"When we look at our club, we want to win in the postseason. In order to win in the postseason, you need those premium, talented players to go perform, there's no way around it, that's what you need in those [big] games. We know with Byron [Buxton] right now, we're getting to watch it all year long. Certainly, with Carlos [Correa], we've seen it before, and we've seen it with Royce [Lewis]," Falvey said at 23:00 (via YouTube channel 'New York Post Sports').

He added:

"Yes, there's some downside to it, and there's been some struggle in terms of keeping all three on the field at once. But, I can tell you that we know that when they come together, we lean into those guys. I feel like this is a group that is very talented, and if they put together the right baseball together over a longer period of time, in the late part of the season, we can be in a good spot."

Byron Buxton is back to his best this season

With his excellent displays in the first half of the 2025 season, Byron Buxton has shown just how valuable he can be for the Minnesota Twins when fully fit.

So far this year, Buxton has batted .289 with 21 home runs and 56 RBIs, while also being as athletic as ever in the outfield. His fantastic play earned him a trip to his home state of Georgia to feature in the All-Star game for the second time in his career.

Byron Buxton at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game - Source: Getty

With the Detroit Tigers seemingly running away with the AL Central title this year, the Twins' best bet of making it to the postseason appears to be via the wildcard.

Fans will be hoping that Byron Buxton continues to perform the same way and that Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis can also chip in with important contributions for Minnesota, currently seventh in the standings, to reach the playoffs.

