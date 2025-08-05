Twins vet downplays $79M Phillies superstar's MVP chances: "Don't think he's going to surpass Fernando Tatis Jr., Pete Crow-Armstrong, Shohei Ohtani"

Trevor Plouffe believes Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber is putting up MVP-caliber numbers at the plate. However, the retired Twins third baseman doubts Schwarber will win the award due to his designated hitter role. Plouffe also believes voters rarely reward DHs unless their offensive output is historically outstanding.Schwarber, who signed a four-year $79 million contract in 2022, is on his walk year with Philadelphia. He hit two homers against the Orioles on Monday, taking his tally to 40, the most in the National League.Plouffe shared his take about Schwarber's MVP chances during Tuesday's episode of &quot;Baseball Today&quot; with MLB insider Chris Rose. When Rose asked whether Schwarber could win the 2025 NL MVP award, Plouffe gave an honest response.&quot;I mean, he's MVP vote material,&quot; Plouffe said (2:58). &quot;But you know, they don't give MVPs to DHs unless you go 50/50. So like, or almost 60/60. I don't think he's in the conversation.&quot;Plouffe admitted he knows what Schwarber means to the Phillies and their fans, and he likes watching him play. However, he added that the three-time All-Star doesn't play the field, severely affecting his MVP hopes.&quot;I just don't think that he's going to surpass a Fernando Tatis, a Pete Crow-Armstrong, probably not even a Shohei (Ohtani),&quot; Plouffe said (3:42). &quot;Like, those are the guys that are, I mean, definitely a Shohei.&quot;Fernando Tatis Jr. and Pete Crow-Armstrong play in the outfield for the Padres and Cubs, respectively. Their exceptional defense helps them accumulate more WAR, a stat often used to determine the better player.Even though Shohei Ohtani is also a designated hitter like Schwarber, the Dodgers superstar is a starting pitcher, making him the favorite to win. Notably, Ohtani won the NL MVP award last year even though he didn't pitch.However, it was a historic season as he became the first MLB player to hit at least 50 homers and steal 50 bases in a season. He finished with 59 stolen bases and 54 home runs.MLB insider shares thoughts on Kyle Schwarber's MVP chancesMLB insider Chris Rose believes Kyle Schwarber's home runs carry an emotional weight. For Rose, the Phillies slugger's towering shots and the energy they generate at the ballpark separate him from the others.However, he agreed with his co-host, Trevor Plouffe, about Schwarber's chances to win the 2025 NL MVP award.&quot;I think we both agree that he's not, you know, I would have him maybe third or fourth in the NL MVP voting, which, for a pure DH, is pretty damn good,&quot; Rose said on Tuesday (5:20), via &quot;Baseball Today.&quot; &quot;I'd like to know if anybody else thinks that he has a chance of finishing higher.&quot;It remains to be seen where Schwarber would be next season. Even though it's likely that the Phillies will re-sign him, other teams would also benefit by having the the slugger in their lineup.