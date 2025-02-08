Twins' veteran's issue with Angels offseason moves despite Yusei Kikuchi, Jorge Soler, Travis d'Arnaud acquisitions

The Los Angeles Angels have been quite active during this offseason with starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, designated hitter Jorge Soler, and catcher Travis d'Arnaud being their three most notable additions. The Halos hope to bounce back from a dreadful campaign in 2024 after finishing outside of the playoff spots for the 10th straight season.

Former Minnesota Twins third baseman Trevor Plouffe feels the Los Angeles Angels front office should have attempted to rebuild the team by signing Yusei Kickuchi, Jorge Soler, and Travis d'Arnaud. He feels the additions of these veterans indicate that they are looking to be a title contender, but the team is not strong enough to do so.

Trevor Plouffe is currently a host of the Baseball Today podcast from Jomboy Media. He offered his insight during the show on Friday.

"The Angels probably should be rebuilding, but they are not," Plouffe said. "They're trying to be competitive. So, they sign Kikuchi, who's going to headline their [pitching] staff. Soler, I like the signing, obviously. Brings power to the lineup. They needed as many bats as possible, so I dig that. D'Arnaud is probably one of the best signings of the offseason. I think any team would like to have Travis d'Arnaud.

"They've made signings that contending teams would make, but they're not a contending team," he added.

The Halos finished in last place in the American League West with a 63-99 record, the most losses in the history of the franchise.

I just don't believe there is a direction that they're going: Trevor Plouffe on the Angels offseason moves

The Halos have added former White Sox infielders Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada (Image Source: IMAGN)

Meanwhile the Los Angeles Angels have also signed infielder Kevin Newman besides adding veteran soft-tosser Kyle Hendricks to their pitching staff. They have also signed two-time All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson on a minor-league deal hoping to resurrect his career.

Trevor Plouffe gave his rating regarding the Halos offseason additions on Baseball Today.

"I'll give the Angels a 'C,'" he said. "They've brought dudes in. They've made moves. I just don't believe there is a direction that they're going."

The Halos made another surprising addition on Friday by signing former Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada on a one-year, $5 million deal. Once regarded as a generational talent, Moncada has struggled to stay healthy in recent years and played just 12 games last season.

