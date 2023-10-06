Twins vs. Astros Prediction & Betting Tips - October 7 | 2023 MLB AL Division Series game

OThe Minnesota Twins are set to face off against the Houston Astros for the ALDS title. The Twins find themselves in the unfamiliar terrain of playoff baseball, while the Astros embrace yet another postseason game.

Prior to their recent success, the Twins had not won in a playoff series since 2002. They've not only broken the winless streak but done so in style, winning two consecutive playoff games against the Blue Jays.

In stark contrast, the Astros have a rich playoff history in recent times. With two World Series titles and four AL pennants since 2017, their prowess is well documented. However, they barely clinched the AL West this season, securing it in the final moments.

Twins vs. Astros predictions

The odds lean towards the Astros. As per DraftKings, they are the favorites with a moneyline of -155, while the Twins sit at +130. In various sportsbooks, the run-line is set in Houston's favor at -1.5, with an over/under at 8 runs.

But the odds might not tell the full story.

Twins vs. Astros betting tips

Astros home games have been a source of concern. A subpar 39-42 record at Minute Maid Park is an alarming statistic. Recent series losses to the A's and Orioles, coupled with a sweep by the Royals, emphasize their vulnerability.

Comparatively, the Twins' away record stands at 40-41. This doesn't necessarily inspire confidence, but the Twins might just edge it given the Astros' home woes.

While the Astros have the experienced Justin Verlander on the mound, his age and recent inconsistencies might level the playing field.

More importantly, the Twins should not be underestimated. Shortstop Carlos Correa has shown his incredible defensive prowess against the Blue Jays. Rookie Royce Lewis is also on a hot streak.

Twins vs. Astros head-to-head

These teams have met in a postseason clash once before. The 2020 AL Wild Card Series saw the Astros emerge victorious over the Twins in a brief 2-game contest. Their 2023 season encounters paint a different story, with the Twins leading the Astros 4-2 in their head-to-head matchups.

Where to watch Twins vs. Astros

Fans can tune in at 4:45 PM ET this Saturday. All the action will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 and Fubo.