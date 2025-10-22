"Two players who didn't do sh*t in the playoffs" - Padres fans roast Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth despite Silver Slugger nominations

The San Diego Padres' season ended after they lost Game 3 of the National League Wild Card to the Chicago Cubs. While the Padres didn't reach the World Series, two of their hitters made the final list of a prestigious award.The team announced on X on Tuesday that Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth are Silver Slugger award finalists.While many Padres fans celebrated it, some trolled Machado and Cronenworth. A fan said they didn't do anything for the team in the playofffs.&quot;two of our players who didn't do shit in the playoffs !&quot; the fan tweeted.rudy @ebkrudyyLINKtwo of our players who didn't do shit in the playoffs !Here are more fan reactions.&quot;Is Manny still afraid of big words???&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Jake Cronenworth 🤣🤣🤣 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Make the relaxation more serious,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Let’s reward them, that sounds like the right thing to do,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Is this a joke? Cronenworth had a 108 OPS+. That is barely better than league average. We’re now rewarding mediocrity,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Cronenworth? Got to be kiddlng,&quot; another fan said.Machado and Cronenworth had decent stats in the regular season; however, they struggled in the playoffs. Machado registered 10 at-bats with an average of .100, while Cronenwroth had 11 at-bats and failed to score a single run.Ex-San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt opened up on his retirementAfter San Diego's final game this season on Oct. 13, former Padres manager Mike Shildt shocked MLB fans by announcing his retirement. He opened up on the reason that led him to retiring.&quot;The grind of the baseball season has taken a severe toll on me mentally, physically and emotionally,&quot; Shildt said, via the San Diego Union Tribune. &quot;While it has always been about serving others, it's time I take care of myself and exit on my terms. I gave every fiber of my being to help achieve Peter Seidler's vision of bringing a World Series Championship to San Diego.&quot;Shildt acknowledged that he and the San Diego fell short of the ultimate goal of winning the World Series. However, he highlighted how proud he was of the players, staff and organization for what they've accomplished in the last two seasons.