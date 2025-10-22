  • home icon
  "Two players who didn't do sh*t in the playoffs" - Padres fans roast Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth despite Silver Slugger nominations

"Two players who didn't do sh*t in the playoffs" - Padres fans roast Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth despite Silver Slugger nominations

By Varun Anand Bhat
Published Oct 22, 2025 17:36 GMT
Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth clicked during a game
Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth clicked during a game (image credit: IMAGN)

The San Diego Padres' season ended after they lost Game 3 of the National League Wild Card to the Chicago Cubs. While the Padres didn't reach the World Series, two of their hitters made the final list of a prestigious award.

The team announced on X on Tuesday that Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth are Silver Slugger award finalists.

While many Padres fans celebrated it, some trolled Machado and Cronenworth. A fan said they didn't do anything for the team in the playofffs.

"two of our players who didn't do shit in the playoffs !" the fan tweeted.
Here are more fan reactions.

"Is Manny still afraid of big words???" one fan wrote.
"Jake Cronenworth 🤣🤣🤣 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Make the relaxation more serious," another fan wrote.
"Let’s reward them, that sounds like the right thing to do," a fan said.
"Is this a joke? Cronenworth had a 108 OPS+. That is barely better than league average. We’re now rewarding mediocrity," one fan commented.
"Cronenworth? Got to be kiddlng," another fan said.

Machado and Cronenworth had decent stats in the regular season; however, they struggled in the playoffs. Machado registered 10 at-bats with an average of .100, while Cronenwroth had 11 at-bats and failed to score a single run.

Ex-San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt opened up on his retirement

After San Diego's final game this season on Oct. 13, former Padres manager Mike Shildt shocked MLB fans by announcing his retirement. He opened up on the reason that led him to retiring.

"The grind of the baseball season has taken a severe toll on me mentally, physically and emotionally," Shildt said, via the San Diego Union Tribune.
"While it has always been about serving others, it's time I take care of myself and exit on my terms. I gave every fiber of my being to help achieve Peter Seidler's vision of bringing a World Series Championship to San Diego."

Shildt acknowledged that he and the San Diego fell short of the ultimate goal of winning the World Series. However, he highlighted how proud he was of the players, staff and organization for what they've accomplished in the last two seasons.

Varun Anand Bhat

Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.

Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.

Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.

Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time.

