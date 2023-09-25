Despite not having played in more than three weeks, Shohei Ohtani still leads the MLB in home runs, walks, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and total bases. He hit the IL on Sept. 3 on account of an oblique injury, meaning fans will have to wait until 2024 for their next glimpse of him.

The otherworldy hitting season was underpinned by some very solid seasons on the mound. The Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom had a record of 10-5, an ERA of 3.14 and 167 strikeouts when he was shut down from throwing due to an UCL tear.

Despite his continued absence, pundits are failing to see how Ohtani won't win the 2023 MVP Award. Ohtani finished first and second in the MVP race in 2021 and 2022 respectively, and many fans think that it's time for a change.

In a recent appearance on Ben Verlander's Flippin Bats Podcast, former MLB pitcher John Smoltz gave his take. Smoltz, a 21-year MLB vet who won the 1996 Cy Young Award pitching for the Atlanta Braves, offered a firm endorsement of Shohei Ohtani:

"People are going to complain about this being the the 'Shohei Otani Award'm but I think he's definitely the MVP. It's just the nature of the beast. He's the greatest athlete in our sport that's doing something we've never seen before."

After easily capturing the 2021 MVP honor, Ohtani narrowly missed out on it last year.

The honor went to Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, who blasted a single-season home run record of 62. Many feel that had Judge not literally made history, Ohtani would have had his second consecutive nod.

After Ohtani's IL assignment was announced, many moved to point out that the 29-year old has probably played his last game for the Los Angeles Angels. With his one-year, $30 million contract expires at the end of the postseason, offers of up to $500 million are expected to flow in.

Shohei Ohtani winning the MVP could not be more justified

While nobody likes to see the same player win the same award in close succession, it's difficult to make a case against Ohtani. Never before has the MLB seen a player who can hit and pitch among the best in the world.

When Shohei Ohtani is inevitably gifted the 2023 AL MVP Award, detracting fans should not view it as a slight against other players but a testament to the standard of the modern game.