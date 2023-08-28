An image of Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow bearing an uncanny resemblance to "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy has spread like wildfire. As the photo circulated across the vast reaches of the internet, fans of Baseball and Hollywood across the globe have converged in shared intrigue.

Both stars have been basking under the limelight this year, enjoying notable success in their respective fields. Glasnow has played a key role as the starting pitcher for the Rays who are second in the AL East. On the other hand, Cillian Murphy has earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biographical film about the American physicist.

In a recent appearance on The Chris Rose Rotation podcast, Tyler Glasnow confirmed that the viral photo was actually AI-generated. He said (via The Chris Rose Rotation):

"It was an AI generated photo, that's what I keep telling everyone. It wasn't a real photo."

But Glasnow did admit that he might bear a passing resemblance to the Irish actor. He continued:

"I get that I look like him. But certain photos, I'm like, 'Woah, I look a lot like him.'"

Although it has been established that the photo is fake, fans haven't missed the opportunity to make light of the situation.

What did "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy say about Tyler Glasnow?

Surprisingly, Cillian Murphy, who is known for being somewhat reclusive from the internet, acknowledged that he had known about the photo. The topic was brought up by host Josh Horowitz during Murphy's appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Cracking a wry smile, Murphy confirmed that he had seen the image and noted that it had been artificially generated. With a touch of humor, he went on to compliment the Rays pitcher's athletic prowess, saying Glasnow was much better at baseball than he ever was.

Glasnow reciprocated graciously, praising Murphy's acting skills and emphasizing that any comparisons must be restricted to appearances, given their unique talents in different fields.

While both faintly resemble each other, including captivating eyes and strong jawlines, Tyler Glasnow is almost two decades younger than Cillian Murphy and stands a foot taller than the actor.