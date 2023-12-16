A little over a week after they inked Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers. While Glasnow is regarded as one of the more dominant aces in the game, the size of his deal is concerning some fans.

On December 15, Glasnow was traded to the Dodgers from the Rays alongside Manuel Margot in exchange for pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Johnny DiLuca. Almost immediately, the Dodgers extended Glasnow for $136.5 million over the next five seasons.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired RHP Tyler Glasnow and OF Manuel Margot from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for RHP Ryan Pepiot and OF Jonny DeLuca. Additionally, Glasnow has agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers for $136.5 million" - Los Angeles Dodgers

As soon as the news dropped, Los Angeles Dodgers fans began to offer their opinions. With an increasing amount of skepticism being directed at Ohtani's contract given his health situation, fans are pulling no punches regarding Glasnow's deal.

Fans are worried about Glasnow's health

In 2023, Glasnow went 10-7, posting a 3.53 ERA with the Tampa Bay Rays. However, injuries are an ever-constant threat. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in mid-2021, the 6-foot-8 right-hander made only 2 starts in 2022. Additionally, Glasnow missed the first six weeks of 2023 on account of an oblique strain.

The credible history of injuries is enough for Dodgers fans to have become nervous. While Tyler Glasnow is indeed regarded as a top arm, the most innings he has ever pitched in a season is 120, and he has only exceeded the 90-inning marker twice since making his MLB debut in 2016 for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Some Dodgers fans think Glasnow will be overpaid

Some fans even quipped that perhaps Glasnow could defer payment on his contract, just as Ohtani had done. Under the terms of Shohei Ohtani's deal, the star will take a mere $2 million in salary, and save $680 to be paid out incrementally upon the completion of his contract in 2034.

Tyler Glasnow is a risk worth taking for the Dodgers

The 2024 LA Dodgers rotation is looking shaky. In 2022, Dodgers starters ranked 1st in cumulative ERA, only to see that figure drop to 16th in 2023. Clayton Kershaw looks to be slowing down, and there is doubt as to whether or not Julio Urias, mired in legal troubles, will ever pitch again.

Although his injury history cannot be dismissed, acquiring a pitcher like Tyler Glasnow holds significant opportunities, albeit with a good deal of risk, for the Dodgers.

