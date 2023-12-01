Tyler Glasnow Trade: Rays pitcher attracting 'strong interest' from Cubs amid other potential suitors

Tampa Bay Rays righty-ace Tyler Glasnow has been reverberating as hot gossip among the MLB trade rumors. With insiders considering an imminent trade on the cards for Glasnow, the lineup of ballclubs after the 30-year-old will be many, as he wouldn't demand a long and hefty contract this offseason.

MLB insider Michael Marino had the latest developments on Tyler Glasnow's possible trade decision, with the reporter touting the Chicago Cubs as leading the fray. Marino wrote that the Cubs are not the only ones involved, with three to five teams eager to trade for the ace.

"Sources tell Michael Cerami, Azoulay Haron and myself: The Rays have been active in talks to trade RHP Tyler Glasnow and teams involved are coming into focus. The Chicago Cubs are amongst suitors showing strong recent interest with 3-5 others still involved" - MarinoMLB

Marcus Stroman chose not to exercise his 2024 player option with the Cubs. Jameson Taillon, Kyle Hendricks and Justin Steele make up the Cubs' starting three in 2024. There is space for one more elite starting pitcher in the lineup.

Chicago's Opening Day payroll from the previous season is not far off, but it is projected to be about $25 million less than their franchise best. The lowest luxury tax level is approximately $50 million lower than the threshold value.

Tyler Glasnow has plenty of suitors this offseason

Tyler Glasnow, the 6-foot-8 pitcher, is stipulated to earn a whopping $25 million in the final year of his contract before hitting free agency in the MLB. Franchises with an ailing bullpen realize the wins and top-notch pitching quality that Glasnow could bring to the table. Furthermore, adding a powerhouse starting pitcher to your lineup always bodes well for any team.

It's unclear when Kershaw will recover from shoulder surgery. Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin will miss most of the upcoming season. Walker Buehler is back but recently had a second Tommy John procedure. On the rotation front, it makes perfect sense for the LA Dodgers to trade for Glasnow.

The Mets will likely move for more than one starting pitcher this offseason. The Opening Day rotation's sole locks are José Quintana and Kodai Senga. One of the numerous actions needed to re-enter the race for the NL East lead with the Atlanta Braves and Philadephia Phillies is adding a top starter, and Glasnow could be that face for the Cohen clan.

Reynaldo López was signed by the Braves on a three-year contract, with the possibility of a rotation comeback. That doesn't stop them from looking at more obvious upgrades to add to the middle to upper echelons of the bullpen unit, where Max Fried, Spencer Strider and Charlie Morton are already present.

Despite the lack of talent production in the farm system, Alex Anthopoulos, President of Baseball Operations, has not backed down from bold moves in the trade market and might try to haul Tyler Glasnow away from their arch nemesis, the Dodgers.

