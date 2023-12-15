Tyler Glasnow Trade Update: Dodgers acquire star pitcher from the Rays, ace expected to be extended in LA

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers made a blockbuster trade to land starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays. Starting pitching was a weak spot for the team heading into the 2024 season, but now they have a frontline starter.

The Dodgers received Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot in exchange for Ryan Pepiot and Jhonny Deluca. This comes days after signing Shohei Ohtani to a record-breaking deal.

The deal is contingent on Glasnow signing an extension, who is expected to be a free agent on his current deal after the 2024 season concludes.

During the 2023 season, Tyler Glasnow started in 21 games. During this stretch, he compiled a 10-7 record with a 3.53 ERA on 120 innings of work. The 120 innings was a career-high for the hard-throwing righty.

Dodgers are going all in by trading for Tyler Glasnow

With Shohei Ohtani unable to pitch during the 2024 season, the Dodgers still needed to address their starting rotation. They only have one pitcher on their roster available for next season, who threw over 100 innings last season.

Glasnow is a Southern California native and was one of the prized pitchers when looking at the trade market. The Dodgers are now in great shape heading into the 2024 season.

Alongside Glasnow, Manuel Margot is another great addition. He appeared in 99 games last season and hit .264/.310/.376 with four home runs, 38 RBIs and nine stolen bases.

This trade makes the Dodgers a much better team. Behind Glasnow, Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, this team has the tools to succeed for years to come.

The Dodgers are likely going to be a team that nobody is going to enjoy facing. Watch for them to take the regular season by storm.

