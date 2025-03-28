Tyler O'Neill's record-breaking 6th straight Opening Day HR sends Orioles fans crazy

Baltimore Orioles slugger Tyler O'Neill circles Opening Day on his calendar every single year. Coming into the 2025 season, he had hit a home run in five straight Opening Day games, breaking the record.

With his sixth consecutive first-game home run on his mind, he surely did not disappoint. During the third inning, he sent a three-run blast to right field to secure his sixth.

O'Neill now extends his Opening Day streak to six. He sits two home runs ahead of Todd Hundley, Gary Carter, and Yogi Berra, who all had four consecutive Opening Day home runs.

O'Neill's blast had Orioles fans going crazy. They are more than excited to see what more their new slugger can bring to the club this season.

"Opening Day menace" one fan posted.

"Dude's a machine" said another.

"CUZ PERIOD!" said another.

O'Neill could not have made a better first impression with his new squad. He was a free agent this past winter after his deal with the Boston Red Sox came to an end. He and Baltimore agreed to a three-year, $49.5 million contract.

"Expect nothing less! BIRDS BY A BILLION" said another.

"Is it too early to be obsessed with this team?" said another.

"Tyler O made me a believer today man.. I knew he was good, but he made some plays today" said another.

O'Neill got a ton of new fans with his performance on Thursday. He could be a vital source of this team's success this season after a disappointing year.

Tyler O'Neill was not the only Orioles slugger seeing the ball well Thursday

Baltimore Orioles - Tyler O'Neill (Photo via IMAGN)

Tyler O'Neill was not the only Orioles slugger who was mashing on Opening Day. They had multiple hitters who were all over the Toronto Blue Jays' pitching staff.

Adley Rutschman proved to be a tough out for the entirety of the game. He homered in the first inning to get the party started and then homered in the eighth to extend his team's big lead.

Cedric Mullins also had a great day at the plate for Baltimore as well. Not to be overshadowed by Rutschman, he hit two home runs himself. He finished the day going 3-for-5 with five RBIs and two runs scored.

Baltimore would go on to easily defeat Toronto. They won 12-2, setting the tone early in the year.

