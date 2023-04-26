Javy Baez and the Detroit Tigers have not had an excellent start to the year. Nevertheless, Baez was heating up at the plate and the Tigers are just four games out of first place in the tightly packed AL Central. They may have a tough time making up the ground thanks to some unfortunate news.

Baez took a pitch on the hand from Freddy Peralta and had to leave the game. He had been on a tear recently, and this may cost him some time.

Chris McCosky @cmccosky Javy Baez hit in the left hand by a 93 mph heater from Freddy Peralta. He's coming out of the game. Damn. On a 10-game hitting streak, starting to settle in at the plate. Javy Baez hit in the left hand by a 93 mph heater from Freddy Peralta. He's coming out of the game. Damn. On a 10-game hitting streak, starting to settle in at the plate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tigers beat writer Chris McCosky said:

"Javy Baez hit in the left hand by a 93 mph heater from Freddy Peralta. He's coming out of the game. Damn. On a 10-game hitting streak, starting to settle in at the plate."

There's no diagnosis as of now, but it's hard to imagine taking a fastball to the hand and not missing some time. It could be as bad as a broken hand or as minor as a contusion, but he will likely miss some time regardless.

Tigers fans can't believe their luck and they are frustrated with Baez's turn of events.

Ben Hoffman @b19hoffman @cmccosky Should have known as soon as he got hot he would get hurt. Typical tigers luck @cmccosky Should have known as soon as he got hot he would get hurt. Typical tigers luck

patrick @patrick77540371 @cmccosky This game is such so fucking soft put the oven mitt on and go to first @cmccosky This game is such so fucking soft put the oven mitt on and go to first

Nate @nortiz1698 twitter.com/cmccosky/statu… Chris McCosky @cmccosky Javy Baez hit in the left hand by a 93 mph heater from Freddy Peralta. He's coming out of the game. Damn. On a 10-game hitting streak, starting to settle in at the plate. Javy Baez hit in the left hand by a 93 mph heater from Freddy Peralta. He's coming out of the game. Damn. On a 10-game hitting streak, starting to settle in at the plate. Painnnnn Painnnnn 💔 twitter.com/cmccosky/statu…

Harry @lTweetAndDrive Chris McCosky @cmccosky Javy Baez hit in the left hand by a 93 mph heater from Freddy Peralta. He's coming out of the game. Damn. On a 10-game hitting streak, starting to settle in at the plate. Javy Baez hit in the left hand by a 93 mph heater from Freddy Peralta. He's coming out of the game. Damn. On a 10-game hitting streak, starting to settle in at the plate. Freddy Peralta will not see Heaven twitter.com/cmccosky/statu… Freddy Peralta will not see Heaven twitter.com/cmccosky/statu…

Jeremy Parks @j_mitchell47 Chris McCosky @cmccosky Javy Baez hit in the left hand by a 93 mph heater from Freddy Peralta. He's coming out of the game. Damn. On a 10-game hitting streak, starting to settle in at the plate. Javy Baez hit in the left hand by a 93 mph heater from Freddy Peralta. He's coming out of the game. Damn. On a 10-game hitting streak, starting to settle in at the plate. Ffs twitter.com/cmccosky/statu… Ffs twitter.com/cmccosky/statu…

The Baez era in Detroit hasn't gone as swimmingly as fans would have hoped when he first signed the six-year, $140 million contract to be their shortstop. He posted a 2.0 fWAR last year and a disappointing 90 wRC+.

Javy Baez timeline expectations

As mentioned, Javy Baez has no official diagnosis yet. He has only just been removed from the game, so doctors haven't properly evaluated him. Still, it's not hard to wonder about what might have happened to him after a fastball hit him in the hand.

Javy Baez could be out for some time

If it's a broken hand, it will likely be a month before he can return to the lineup. If it's something less than that, like a contusion or bone bruise, it could be a much shorter stint on the IL.

Poll : 0 votes