"I followed the Dodgers even when they were in Brooklyn" - U.S. Coast Guard veteran and die-hard Dodgers fan Travis Evans ringed in his 100th birthday watching his first MLB game at Dodgers Stadium

Lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fans Travis Evans just fulfilled a life-long dream. He watched his first MLB game at Dodgers Stadium as his favorite team battled the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Travis Evans is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran who has been an avid follower of the team since their days in Brooklyn. He continued to be a fan even after they moved to Los Angeles in 1957.

Evans was delighted to watch his first-ever game after turning 100. In a brief interview with FOX 11 Los Angeles, he said:

"I followed the Dodgers even when they were in Brooklyn, and Vin Scully, too. And it's an important part of my life. And you know what? Probably don't have that much longer to live either, but I still drive ... I think we'll see them in the World Series."

The team was first named the “Trolley Dodgers” in 1911. This name referred to people “dodging” the then-new electric trolley cars in Brooklyn. The name was changed to the Brooklyn Robins in 1914. They kept that name until 1931, before switching back to the Dodgers again.

The Dodgers clinched their ninth National League West title in the last 10 years and will be aiming for another World Series appearance in 2022.

Travis Evans watches on as the Los Angeles Dodgers came up short against the Rockies

Julio Urias started for the Rockies as the National League’s ERA leader at 2.16 with a 17-7 record that helped his team to a 5-2 win over the Dodgers. After the game, Urias spoke via a translator and said:

“It’s incredible. Last year to win 20 games and this year to focus and win that ERA title, it’s something really special.”

Travis Evans will be hoping that the team make the most of the home-field advantage in the post-season

The Dodgers were held to just five hits and have now lost three-straight games to the Rockies. However, they have clinched home-field advantage, making them one of the contenders for a deep run in the post-season.

The team last won the World Series in 2020, during the COVID-19 shortened regular-season. This was their first World Series title since 1988 with a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

