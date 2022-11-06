MLB fans have had about enough of this umpire crew in Game Six of the World Series. The home plate umpire has made some questionable calls throughout the game, putting batters in a tough position.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos was especially frustrated by a call in the fourth inning that caused him to strike out. In a 3-2 count, Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez fired in a fastball that appeared to be inside by K-Zone standards. But it caught enough of the plate for the home plate umpire to ring Castellanos up.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Nick Castellanos had some words for the home plate umpire after this called strike 3. Nick Castellanos had some words for the home plate umpire after this called strike 3. https://t.co/QnKnOjhDBy

It was a tough call, especially for Castellanos, who has been struggling in this series. Coming into Game Six, he was hitting a lowly .150 in the series. His struggles at the plate this series have been a big talking point for Phillies fans.

MLB Fans have taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the call. It seems that many fans are fully ready to embrace robot umpires.

"Ump has been awful all game" one fan explained.

"Robot umps will save this game" said another.

Louis Hibbs @LouisHibbs1 @MLBONFOX Umpiring has not been consistent. They wonder why umpires need to be escorted in and out of stadiums @MLBONFOX Umpiring has not been consistent. They wonder why umpires need to be escorted in and out of stadiums

MSM @MSMsports @MLBONFOX That’s embarrassing to see an umpire miss THAT bad is such a long AB especially! Wow! @MLBONFOX That’s embarrassing to see an umpire miss THAT bad is such a long AB especially! Wow!

James Webb @stats_mn @MLBONFOX That was so bad I had to check if Angel Hernandez was behind the plate. @MLBONFOX That was so bad I had to check if Angel Hernandez was behind the plate.

Fans can't believe that an umpire can miss a call that bad in one of the most important games of the year. They're ready for the robot umpires to take over. They're tired of all of the inconsistencies behind home plate that control the game.

Given how good both of these teams' pitching staffs are, every base runner is important. All it takes is for one base runner to motivate the team to hit. Striking out looking kills momentum for the team hitting, instantly.

MLB fans may have robot umpires sooner than expected

2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Rob Manfred

Fans are going to get a taste of some new rules coming into the 2023 MLB season. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced a couple of different rules that he is going to implement for the 2023 season.

One of the biggest rules is the implementation of a pitch clock. Pitchers have 15 seconds to deliver a pitch when there are no runners on base and 20 seconds when runners are. It has been tested in the Minor Leagues and has been shown to speed up the game by nearly 20 minutes.

The second biggest change coming is banning the defensive shift. Teams will have to employ two defensive players on each side of second base. No infielder can play straight up in the outfield, either.

Given how well these rules go over in the 2023 season, robot umpires could be Manfred's next implementation.

Poll : 0 votes