Umpire drops NSFW reaction after wrong call review in Red Sox vs. Twins game

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified May 03, 2025 03:50 GMT
Boston Red Sox's Friday night clash against the Minnesota Twins had plenty to cheer for fans at Fenway Park as home plate umpire Bill Miller grabbed the attention for all the wrong reasons.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran dashed for the home plate to drive in a run off Rafael Devers' single. Duran dived to reach home and was called safe by Bill Miller.

The Twins challenged the call, and replays showed that Duran didn't make the home plate and was out. Miller's decision was overturned, causing frustration for the veteran umpire. He dropped an NSFW reaction on getting the call wrong after forgetting to turn off the mic.

“F***!" Miller was heard saying. “F*****g saw that too, g**da***.”
After Miller's call was overturned, the Red Sox failed to add to their 6-1 lead with runners on base. The hosts rallied for five runs in the seventh and eighth innings to win Friday's game.

As for Bill Miller, it was a rare mishap for the 57-year-old who has been an MLB umpire since 1997. Miller has overseen five World Series, three World Baseball Classics and two MLB All-Star games during his tenure.

Red Sox first baseman Tristan Casas leaves game on stretcher

Boston's win came with a casualty, as first baseman Tristan Casas suffered a "significant" knee injury in the second inning of the game. Casas stumbled over first base and hurt his left knee, silencing the home fans at Fenway. He was carried off the field on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital.

"Seemed like he was in shock, to be honest with you," Manager Alex Cora told reporters. "He said it right away that he didn't feel it. .... It's tough. He put so much effort in the offseason. I know how he works. Everything he went through in the offseason getting ready for this.
"He was looking forward to having a big season for us. It didn't start the way he wanted, but he kept grinding, kept working. And now this happened."

While Romy Gonzalez replaced Casas on Friday, it will be interesting to see how the Red Sox manage any long-term issues with the first baseman. One of the potential options could be moving Rafael Devers to first base, as he was moved out of third base following Alex Bregman's arrival.

