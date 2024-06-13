"Umpires this year have been the worst" "Ump show strikes again" - Fans frustrated as Lane Thomas ejected after looking at home plate official

Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals took on the Detroit Tigers on Thursday in the final game of their three-game series. With the Nats taking the first two games, the series was already over, but they were looking for the sweep.

Unfortunately for Thomas, he would hit the showers early after being ejected in a bizarre altercation in the sixth inning. After being caught looking, the slugger looked back at home plate umpire Emil Jimenez in disagreement and was tossed.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was a rather quick ejection and one where it did not seem that Lane Thomas had said anything initially. However, after he was tossed, he proceeded to plead his case.

Nationals fans have already been critical of the umpire's short tempers this season, and this is a classic example. They are tired of seeing players getting tossed so easily.

"Umpires this year have been the worst since I can remember" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Ump show strikes again" - another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"This kind of nonsense should have ended with the departure of Angel Hernandez" - posted another.

Fans were hoping these altercations would die down after Angel Hernadez's retirement, but that has not been the case. He is not the only short-tempered umpire in the league.

"It's time to go to robots for balls and strikes. Baseball umps are the worst" - said another fan.

"Umpire's completely taking over baseball" - said another.

"Possibly the worst ejection I've ever seen" - said another.

The calls for robot umpires are growing louder and louder. Fans are tired of seeing umpires control these games.

Tigers proved to be too much for the Nationals without Lane Thomas

Detroit Free Press (Image via USA Today)

Thursday proved to be a tough one for the Nationals without Lane Thomas at the end. They ended up losing the game to the Tigers by a score of 7-2, dropping their record to 32-36.

Washington had a tough time getting anything going against Detroit's starter Casey Mize. He went six strong innings, giving up one run on four hits while striking out four batters.

Patrick Corbin pitched a solid game for the Nats, but his bullpen let him down. They gave up six runs, leading to the club's loss.

For Washington, they will get ready to take on the Miami Marlins. The two clubs will play a three-game series before Arizona strolls into town next week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback