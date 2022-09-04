“Unbelievable, can’t make this stuff up” “Season is going south” - Philadelphia Phillies fans left highly concerned as outfielder Nick Castellanos heads for an MRI after injuring right oblique 

Nick Castellanos hasn’t been able to catch a break this year. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger has been struggling with toe issues recently. He missed three games earlier this week.

He now has another development to worry about on the injury front. Castellanos felt something in his right oblique during his second at-bat during yesterday’s blowout 13-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Castellanos was left out of the line-up for the second match of the series today. He is set to undergo an MRI on his oblique to determine if there’s anything to worry about.

"Nick Castellanos headed for MRI on right oblique. Felt it on swing last night" - James Salisbury

It remains to be seen if the 30-year-old outfielder needs an extended spell on the sidelines. Oblique-related issues take longer to recover with age. Phillies fans will be praying for the MRI results to be okay.

Justin @philly4for4_91 @JSalisburyNBCS Oblique injury is not good. He’s done even if we get lucky and make the playoffs 🤦‍♂️ @JSalisburyNBCS Oblique injury is not good. He’s done even if we get lucky and make the playoffs 🤦‍♂️

Nick Castellanos seemed to be turning a corner in recent weeks. He has been on a fine run of form since the beginning of August, slashing .318/.348/.505 with five homers to his name.

Nick Castellanos faces an anxious wait but Phillies manager not too worried

Philadelphia Phillies skipper Rob Thomson said there’s always cause for concern when the oblique is involved. However, he didn’t seem to be too concerned when addressing reporters about Nick Castellanos' withdrawal before Saturday’s first-pitch.

Thomson said Castellanos felt a lot better this morning, which provided some relief to many anxious fans.

"Based on tests last night, #Phillies are hopeful that MRI on Nick Castellanos’ right oblique is 'precautionary,'” Rob Thomson said. Not much OF depth. Yairo Munoz out with bruised leg in triple A. Nick Maton can play OF, if needed. Dalton Guthrie non-roster option in triple A." - Scott Lauber

With the Phillies desperately trying to hold on to the National League’s final Wild Card spot, the timing of Castellano’s injury couldn’t be worse.

James Simoncavage @Simoj1958James @UKPhillies @JSalisburyNBCS Injuries and their starting pitching has been awful lately. I'm not feeling too good about the Phillies playoff chances right now. @UKPhillies @JSalisburyNBCS Injuries and their starting pitching has been awful lately. I'm not feeling too good about the Phillies playoff chances right now.

James Simoncavage @Simoj1958James @kevdan44 @JSalisburyNBCS Injuries and awful starting pitching. How can we feel good about the Phillies making the playoffs? @kevdan44 @JSalisburyNBCS Injuries and awful starting pitching. How can we feel good about the Phillies making the playoffs?

However, everything seems to be pointing at him not being out for long. All that remains now is an anxious wait for his MRI scan to confirm the same.

The Phillies have conceded an astonishing 45 runs in their last five games. With five weeks to go, they have a 3.5 game advantage to defend in the Wild Card race against fellow playoff hopefuls, the Milwaukee Brewers.

They have plenty of issues to worry about tactically, especially in regard to their pitching. Castellanos being out is concerning, sure, but the Phillies have bigger issues to worry about.

