“Uncertainty with his approach” - Dave Roberts not ready to option James Outman despite performance slump

James Outman is one of the few Dodgers players who is struggling at the plate of late. With rookie players like Andy Pages gathering attention, it's time for Outman to pull up his socks in the game.

Despite his slumping performance, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is not yet ready to option Outman. Roberts believes there is more time for Outman to pick up the reins.

While Roberts agreed that Outman has been struggling, he said he still has time. Outman is expected to stay on the team for now, as Roberts is keen on giving him a chance.

“Uncertainty with his mechanics and uncertainty with his approach, and when you’re in that spot, it’s tough to hit. But I just want him to kind of hopefully have some clarity and start fresh today and just take good at-bats,” Roberts said in an interview posted by Dodger Blue.

When asked about sending Outman for assignment, Roberts was clear that some of it was contingent on Jason Heyward.

“Not right now. I think that some of it is contingent on Jason and his progression, which is coming along really well. So we still have some time," Roberts said.

James Outman struggles with a high strikeout rate, needs to buckle up

James Outman's stats have not shown any signs of improvement. One of the major issues with Outman is his high strikeout rate. The 26-year-old player has a 30.8 percent strikeout clip.

James Outman holds a batting clip of .163 with a .260 OBP and a .553 OPS. His numbers are comparatively lower than those of his teammates. Along with Outman, Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor have also been struggling from the plate.

Kike Hernandez and Jason Heyward seem more promising, which puts Outman in a critical spot to perform. The Dodgers have top-tier performers on the offense like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith.

Outman smashed three home runs, 15 hits and 10 RBIs in 92 appearances at the plate. However, he needs to pull up his socks to keep his spot on the roster, especially when Heyward is nearing his return.

