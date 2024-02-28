"Undefeated in the Ohtani era" - Dodgers fans overjoyed as club's Spring Training streak continues following 9-6 victory over White Sox

Much to the excitement of baseball fans everywhere, Shohei Ohtani and many of the expected Dodgers starters got in some action on Tuesday. They played against the Chicago White Sox, who are trying to find their identity after a rough 2023 season.

The Blue Crew had the upper hand on the South Siders. They won the game 9-6 thanks to two home runs from Shohei Ohtani and Chris Okey, who came off the bench.

This was Ohtani's spring training debut with his new club, and he did not disappoint. He finished his debut going 1-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. The only blemish on his stat line was his strikeout in the first inning.

Of the nine starters, six of them had a hit on the day. Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Miguel Rojas were the only starters who failed to get a hit in their spring matchup with the White Sox.

"Undefeated in the Ohtani era," one fan posted.

"Officially Sho Time," another fan posted.

The win improves the Dodgers Spring Training record to 5-0. They are the only team left that is undefeated in the spring so far.

The rest of the league is in trouble if the Dodgers look this good in the spring

Los Angeles Dodgers (Image via Getty)

The rest of the league may be in for a long season if the Dodgers look this good early into Spring Training. Shohei Ohtani's home run should be worrisome for opposing teams.

Ohtani just started seeing live pitching. He had his first live session eight days ago, so imagine the numbers he could put up this year when he gets more comfortable in the box.

Many wondered where manager Dave Roberts would place Ohtani in the batting order, and they got their answer on Tuesday. He hit second, sandwiched in between Mooki Betts and Freddie Freeman. However, this lineup could change at any time.

Roberts explained his reasoning for this lineup ahead of the game on Tuesday. He said he likes Ohtani hitting second because it gives him protection. Ohtani would also be able to use his speed on the bases while hitting ahead of Freeman, according to Roberts.

This is the first time in Ohtani's career that he will be protected in a lineup like this. Few opposing managers will want to give Ohtani the free pass with Freeman stepping up to the plate.

