  • Unfortunate future for Giancarlo Stanton as Twins veteran skeptical of Yankees superstar's Hall of Fame chances

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 12, 2025 21:57 GMT
New York Yankees v Miami Marlins - Source: Getty
New York Yankees v Miami Marlins (image credit: getty)

Known for his powerful hitting, Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton has a decent shot at making it to the prestigious National Baseball Hall of Fame.

He has five All-Star selections, an NL MVP award, two Silver Slugger awards and two Hank Aaron awards to his name.

However, according to former Minnesota Twins slugger Trevor Plouffe, he might end up failing to make it to Cooperstown.

"If you go over the numbers, it seems like he (Giancarlo Stanton) might be on the outside looking in," Plouffe said on Tuesday (30:06), via "Baseball Today." A .912 OPS, 4.7 WAR per season, those aren't Hall of Fame type numbers. I want him in the Hall of Fame, (but) I don't think he gets voted in."
Plouffe also said Stanton could reach the coveted 500 home run mark, but still fall short in votes needed for the Hall of Fame.

"I think yes, 500 homers automatically puts you in there (Hall of Fame), especially if you're not suspected of PEDs," Plouffe said (32:30). "But, I know that's kind of not how it works, and I don't think he's going to get voted in."
Giancarlo Stanton hit his latest home run to help the Yankees secure crucial win against Twins

Having endured a disappointing start to August, losing seven of their first nine games, the New York Yankees dropped three series in a row.

Heading into Monday's series opener in desperate need of a win, they accomplished their goal, with Giancarlo Stanton playing a crucial role.

Cody Bellinger gave the Bronx Bombers the lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Stanton doubled it with a towering blast to right field.

Home runs from Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm, along with an RBI from Aaron Judge, added to the hosts' lead. New York won 6-2, inspired by young starter Will Warren's strong performance, keeping the Twins at arm's length.

With the playoff race heating up, Yankees fans are hoping Stanton continues swinging a hot bat and help the team punch its postseason ticket.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
