“Unfortunately, I can’t see anymore” - Alex Rodriguez adds humor in seeking help with glasses after “pretty depressing” 50th birthday celebration

Alex Rodriguez, who turned 50 on July 27, celebrated the occasion with his loved including close friends and family members. However, with age, his vision is taking a hit.On Wednesday, A-Rod uploaded a video where he said that turning 50 is &quot;depressing.&quot; He also mentioned that he &quot;can't see&quot; anymore and wants the help of his followers to help him pick the right spectacles for him.&quot;So, as some of you guys may know, I turned 50 last week, which is pretty depressing, and unfortunately, I can't see anymore,&quot; A-Rod said in the video. &quot;I don't know if any of you can relate. So, I'm going to give you three options to help you pick. So, from someone who can't see to someone who could see, please give me your comments. Thanks.&quot;In the video, A-Rod went on to show a different set of spectacle frames as he contemplates which one will suit him best. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlex Rodriguez celebrates 50th birthday in GreeceAlex Rodriguez took his friends and family members to Greece, where they celebrated his 50th birthday. It also marked the 61st birthday of his big brother (half-sibling from his mother's first marriage), Joe Dunand Sr.The cakes for both of them were customized. Rodriguez's cake had the Minnesota TImberwolves logo printed on it while Dunand's cake had the logo of the New York Yankees.&quot;50 laps around the sun. Couldn’t be more thankful to share them with such a beautiful group of friends and family. Here’s to 50 more 🙏🏽 and HBD to my big bro @joedunand10,&quot; A-Rod captioned the post.A-Rod's two daughters, Natasha and Bella, joined him in an all-white outfit, which also appeared to be an outfit for the birthday party, as everyone wore the same color. A-Rod's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, also attended the former Yankees star's birthday party. Joe Dunand's sister and A-Rod's half sister Susy was also there at the party.Cordeiro, who has been dating Alex Rodriguez for two years, also shared a personal post, wishing the former MLB star a warm birthday.&quot;50 looks good on him … but so does Italy. Lucky me, I get both. Happy Birthday Love #birthdayboy #MatureAndMagnifico #agedtoperfection,&quot; she wrote.It appears that Alex Rodriguez had a blast celebrating his 50th birthday.