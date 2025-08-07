  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • “Unfortunately, I can’t see anymore” - Alex Rodriguez adds humor in seeking help with glasses after “pretty depressing” 50th birthday celebration

“Unfortunately, I can’t see anymore” - Alex Rodriguez adds humor in seeking help with glasses after “pretty depressing” 50th birthday celebration

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 07, 2025 04:11 GMT
IndyCar: The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Imagn
Alex Rodriguez adds humor in seeking help with glasses after “pretty depressing” 50th birthday celebration - Source: Imagn

Alex Rodriguez, who turned 50 on July 27, celebrated the occasion with his loved including close friends and family members. However, with age, his vision is taking a hit.

Ad

On Wednesday, A-Rod uploaded a video where he said that turning 50 is "depressing." He also mentioned that he "can't see" anymore and wants the help of his followers to help him pick the right spectacles for him.

"So, as some of you guys may know, I turned 50 last week, which is pretty depressing, and unfortunately, I can't see anymore," A-Rod said in the video.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I don't know if any of you can relate. So, I'm going to give you three options to help you pick. So, from someone who can't see to someone who could see, please give me your comments. Thanks."

In the video, A-Rod went on to show a different set of spectacle frames as he contemplates which one will suit him best.

Ad
Ad

Alex Rodriguez celebrates 50th birthday in Greece

Alex Rodriguez took his friends and family members to Greece, where they celebrated his 50th birthday. It also marked the 61st birthday of his big brother (half-sibling from his mother's first marriage), Joe Dunand Sr.

The cakes for both of them were customized. Rodriguez's cake had the Minnesota TImberwolves logo printed on it while Dunand's cake had the logo of the New York Yankees.

Ad
"50 laps around the sun. Couldn’t be more thankful to share them with such a beautiful group of friends and family. Here’s to 50 more 🙏🏽 and HBD to my big bro @joedunand10," A-Rod captioned the post.

A-Rod's two daughters, Natasha and Bella, joined him in an all-white outfit, which also appeared to be an outfit for the birthday party, as everyone wore the same color. A-Rod's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, also attended the former Yankees star's birthday party. Joe Dunand's sister and A-Rod's half sister Susy was also there at the party.

Ad

Cordeiro, who has been dating Alex Rodriguez for two years, also shared a personal post, wishing the former MLB star a warm birthday.

"50 looks good on him … but so does Italy. Lucky me, I get both. Happy Birthday Love #birthdayboy #MatureAndMagnifico #agedtoperfection," she wrote.

It appears that Alex Rodriguez had a blast celebrating his 50th birthday.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications