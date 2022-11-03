Philadelphia Phillies player Bryce Harper was always destined for greatness. His baseball talent developed when he was a youngster, and he has been in the news since the age of 13.

"Bryce Harper was dicing kids up at 12 years old" - Jomboy Media, Twitter

Being an early bloomer, Bryce was a catch for anybody, any team. As a 12-year-old kid, he played for teams from California, Colorado, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada.

He has had to deal with incredible pressure ever since he was a teenager.

Bryce always wanted to play for the Oakland A’s as a junior. It was his favorite team after all. His dad, unlike many conventional parents, had the greatest faith in him, he admitted during an interview with the New York Times.

"A lot of people say it's not realistic to think this way," says Ron Harper. "But I've read Derek Jeter's book, and several other books by big-time ballplayers, and they all say they wanted to do it from the time they were young. So I say, Why not Bryce Harper?"

Well, he sure was right. Bryce has scaled the greatest heights with poise, elegance, and power.

“Bryce Harper was mentioned in the New York Times at the age of 13. The article was about unrealistic baseball dreams at too young an age. He made his MLB debut at 19 years old and just sent his team to the World Series at 30 years old. Be unrealistic,” Jordan Kutzer, the CEO of Throwback Studios, tweeted.

Harper, now 30, looks far from done. He is in the best form of his life, and at the peak of his baseball prowess.

The Phillies star is now leading his team as they navigate their way through the World Series where they’re fighting for their first title since 2008.

His heroics against the Astros in Game 3 have made it clear that he’s a man on a mission and that he’s not stopping until he captures the World Series Championship with the Phillies.

Bryce Harper's MLB timeline

Bryce Harper made his MLB debut on April 28, 2012, for the Washington Nationals. He was also selected for the 2012 All-Star Game, becoming the youngest position player to feature and play in an All-Star Game.

He played with the Nationals till 2018 after which he he signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies.

Karl Ravech @karlravechespn can't repeat it enough, Bryce Harper is the youngest position player ever selected to the all star game..ever can't repeat it enough, Bryce Harper is the youngest position player ever selected to the all star game..ever

"can't repeat it enough, Bryce Harper is the youngest position player ever selected to the all star game..ever" - Karl Ravench, Twitter

Harper won the National League (NL) Rookie of the Year Award in 2012 and was adjudged the NL Most Valuable Player for the 2015 season on a unanimous vote.

He won his second NL MVP award in 2021. The following season, he was instrumental in helping the Phillies to their first postseason appearance in 11 years and winning their first pennant since 2009.

"WE'RE GOING TO THE WORLD SERIES #RedOctober" - Phillies, Twitter

Bryce is touted a “five-tool player” and he is only getting better.

