"Unwilling to finish the job"; "Always a few pieces short!" - Mariners fans react to Seattle's hilarious ad ft. Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo

Heading into the 2025 season, the Seattle Mariners once again boast one of the most formidable pitching arsenals in all of the major leagues. Some of the quality arms that the AL West outfit can call upon include Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, Bryan Woo, George Kirby and Bryce Miller.

Ad

On Sunday, the team's official X account posted a commercial featuring its starting rotation.

"That’s just what they do 🤷," the Mariners tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Several fans left comments, talking about how the team never seemed to "finish what they started," while some took a dig at the ownership.

"I thought this commercial was a representation of the Mariners ownership. Just unwilling to finish the job," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Seattle Mariners, always a few pieces short!" another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I don’t know… advertising that this team can’t finish the job seems a little too on the nose. Wouldn’t expect anything else from baseball’s only team to never reach the World Series…" a fan tweeted.

"This is also an accurate representation of how it feels watching the mariners almost make the playoffs," another fan wrote.

Ad

"Symbolism of how the fans feel about the team 😬 1 or 2 pieces short but our cheap pathetic owner does squat about it 🖕 Sell the team!" a fan tweeted.

"Just change the word starters to organization and it fits as far as finishing the job. Can never quite put anything whole together," one fan commented.

The perfect example of what fans are talking about is the 2024 season, where the Mariners raced into a huge lead at the top of the AL West, as the Houston Astros struggled in the first half of the season. However, the two-time World Series winners came back fighting in the second half, beating Seattle to the championship and taking their playoff spot.

Ad

Mariners GM backs Julio Rodriguez to return to his best after tough 2024 season

The 2022 AL Rookie of the Year, Julio Rodriguez, is considered one of the major league's brightest talents and the future of the Seattle Mariners for years to come. Despite being hugely impressive since making his debut, he had a tough 2024 season, struggling with consistency at the plate.

Ad

Speaking about Rodriguez's situation, Mariners General Manager Justin Hollander backed him to return to his this year.

"I think he's in a great spot," Hollander said on Feb. 25 (03:10), via Seattle Sports. "It takes a while for guys to come into the league and figure out their own identity. What they're good at, what they're trying to accomplish, and developing plans and routines that work for them because what may work for me may not work for you.

Ad

"Everybody knows he's the most talented guy on the field. There's no question about that. I think he's taken real steps forward the second half of last year and this offseason, and now into spring training, in terms of how he's leading, how he's preparing himself to go max out his tools every day."

Ad

With opening day fast approaching, Seattle fans will hope Rodriguez can hit the ground running and inspire his team to qualify for the playoffs after missing out the past two years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback