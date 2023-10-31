Halloween is around the corner and everyone is going bonkers over it. Famous actor Vanessa Hudgens also jumped on the Halloween craze wagon along with her boyfriend and baseball player, Cole Tucker.

After playing as a shortstop with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tucker is currently a free agent. The rumors of their relationship have been doing rounds since November 2020. However, the couple have made it official to the world in the last two years.

They even got engaged in February 2023 and the internet can’t wait to see them as a married couple.

While Vanessa is known to go all out on Halloween, it is exciting to see Tucker dressing up and joining her for the celebrations. The couple’s look was inspired by the legendary pulp novel, 1919, with Vanessa dressing up as the character Elena, while Cole Tucker took the character of Zorro.

Here’s the picture posted by Vanessa Hudgens on her Instagram after the two got dressed up with the caption:

“If only we had a black horse to complete the look 😂”

The internet expressed its love and support for the two in Vanessa’s comment section. Here’s a look at it:

“Awww this so cute😍😍😍 i love you guys @vanessahudgens & @cotuck ❤️❤️” – wrote a fan on Instagram

“yesssss couple costume we love it!!! 🔥” – wrote a supporter on Instagram

“Beautiful couple! 👏🏻 🙌” – wrote an admirer on Instagram

“Great couple costume! 🙌” - wrote another admirer on Instagram

Source: Instagram

Vanessa and Cole’s past Halloween looks

Just like this year, in 2022 Cole Tucker made an appearance in Vanessa Hudgens’ Halloween post.

While the actress and singer wore a scary black outfit that resembled a crow with feathers at the back, the shortstop dressed as a skeleton.

It is easy to say that Vanessa has stayed consistent with her spooky, yet appealing Halloween looks. Ever since Cole and Vanessa have made their relationship public, it seems like Cole’s Halloween celebrations have also amped up, all thanks to his soon-to-be-wife, Vanessa.