Following their recent attendance at a Colorado Rockies baseball game, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker sparked a humorous discussion among the crowd that focused on their apparent height disparity.

Fans have been joking about the difference in their statures after seeing the Instagram photo of Hudgens supporting her fiancé, Tucker.

Hudgens is pictured in the captivating photo beside Tucker, who is much taller. "You are very short compared to him" and "That is a difference" are among the social media comments made by admirers making fun of the "High School Musical" star's height.

While height may be a trivial factor in their relationship, fans' playful observations have added a humorous twist to their public outing.

Despite the chatter, it's evident that Vanessa's unwavering support for Cole truly matters, as she visits him in his matches and always cheers for him.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's relationship

When they were spotted walking hand in hand in Los Angeles in 2020, Cole Tucker, a former Pittsburgh Pirates player, and Vanessa Hudgens, a former "High School Musical" star, sparked dating rumors.

Later, Hudgens claimed that she had initiated communication with the other individual during a Zoom group call for meditation. She sent Tucker a message on Instagram after realizing that taking the first step is not difficult.

Since then, the couple has never been apart. During the baseball games, Tucker is supported by Hudgens, and Tucker supports Hudgens while she is at work.

According to rumors that surfaced before Vanessa Hudgens first unveiled her engagement ring, they allegedly got engaged in November 2022 and celebrated with a romantic trip to Paris.