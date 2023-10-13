With Halloween just around the corner, American actress and singer Vanessa Anne Hudgens dressed as a spooky witch and posed with a can of Cali Water in her hand. The picture featured her Halloween-inspired look captured in a portrait featuring her dear dog, Darla, in the background.

The post, shared by Cali Water on its official Instagram handle, garnered a lot of attention from the 34-year-old actress’s fans. Here’s a glimpse at what was said in the comment section.

“I love how the artist included Darla 🐾” – wrote Darla’s admirer

“Gorgeous🔥🔥🔥🔥” – wrote Vanessa’s admirer

“I could see you getting married in that sort of dress! 😍” – wrote a fan

“OMMGGG ICONIC WITH DARLA OMMG 😍😍 !!! Iconic witch !!! 😍” - wrote another fan

Vanessa Hudgens is currently dating American baseball player, Cole Bryson Tucker who is a shortstop and an outfielder. Cole Tucker is currently a free agent. The 27-year-old player used to play for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies in the MLB.

Who is Vanessa Hudgens' dear Darla?

Darla is Vanessa Hudgens and her former boyfriend and American actor Austin Butler’s dog. Vanessa adopted the toy poodle mix from Butler’s mom’s neighbor. Austin’s mom observed the little poodle sitting in scorching heat under the summer sun without food and water on her neighbor’s balcony and decided to bring little Darla home in October 2016. After the kind lady’s demise, the then-couple took care of Darla.

However, the actress, Vanessa Hudgens decided to take custody of Darla after she parted ways with Austin Butler.

Ever since, Darla has been receiving immense love from Vanessa, Cole Tucker, and her fans across social media. Hudgens keeps sharing cute pictures of Darla on her Instagram.

In June 2023, the actress also shared a mirror selfie of the baseball player, Cole Tucker cuddling her poodle, Darla.