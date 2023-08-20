Vanessa Hudgens once opened up about navigating the Met Gala amid Justin and Selena's breakup. The beloved High School Musical star revealed how she helped her BFF, Selena, not run into her ex, Justin Beiber.

Millennials will always hold a special place in their hearts, whether it be for Vanessa Hudgens, who played Gabriella in "High School Musical," Justin Beiber, who made his debut in the music video for "Baby" at the age of 11, or Selena Gomez, who began her career in on the TV show Barney and Friends, and rose to fame on the Disney program "Wizards of Waverly Place".

Selena's friendship with Vanessa might not be as well-known as Taylor Swift's bond with Selena, but it is as old as when they were just a couple of teens. Not only that, Vanessa and Selena have also starred in a movie called "Spring Breakers" (2012), a comedy-crime film that brought the pop icons even closer.

Selena Gomez had a long, on-and-off relationship with Justin Beiber that ran for eight long years, starting from 2010 to 2018. The final breakup was devastating, and the couple has moved on with Justin marrying Hailey Beiber in 2018.

Fast forward to 2015, when Selena and Beiber's paths crossed during the Met Gala event, the couple was on a break. Despite the lingering tension, both had decided to attend the event, including Rihanna's star-studded after-party.

Vanessa Hudgens came to Selena Gomez's rescue at Met Gala 2015

It was during the 2015 Met Gala that Vanessa Hudgens came to Selena's rescue. Vanessa narrated this little anecdote when she appeared on the "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" show, revealing how she helped her friend Selena to not run into her ex, Justin Beiber. She confessed how it is important to have a friend's back during situations like this:

"She's one of my best friends, and you just want to have your girlfriend's back."

She further demonstrated her loyalty to her best friend, Selena Gomez, by stating:

"We didn't really try to avoid him or anything. I mean, no one really wants to see their ex-boyfriend."

Later that night, Justin didn't avoid acknowledging Selena's presence altogether. As he departed the event in New York, the "Yummy" star was heard shouting her name. When Justin was moving away from the venue, enthusiastic Beliebers eagerly sought selfies with him. He took a moment to exclaim, "Selena looked stunning at the Met Ball."

